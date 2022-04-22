ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Herald Athlete of the Week: Bozeman baseball player Byron McLain

By Dustin Kent, The News Herald
 2 days ago
Bozeman baseball player Byron McLain has been voted this week's News Herald Athlete of the Week for the week of April 11-16.

The senior shortstop earned 60.91 percent of the votes cast by News Herald readers, beating out other nominees such as Hannah Brown of North Bay Haven (35.14 percent), Josiah Dunlap of Bay High School (1.83 percent), Malena Bearden of Arnold High School (1.25 percent), Banks Myers of Mosley High School (0.76 percent), and Alysia Fingall of Mosley High School (0.11 percent).

McLain went 6 for 7 with a double, a triple, four runs, and five RBI in two games for the Bucks.

We asked Byron to answer a series of questions relating to or entirely unrelated to his chosen sport.

What is your favorite sports moment?

Hitting a home run in the same game as one of my best friends.

How/when did you get started playing your sport?

I started playing baseball at a rec league when I was 8 years old and transitioned into travel ball with the Bashers until high school started.

What do you love about the sport you play?

I love that anyone can play baseball no matter your size. It's not the size of the dog, it's the fight in the dog.

Who is an athlete you look up to and why?

I look up to Tim Anderson because he plays hard and is very humble.

What are you interested in studying in college?

I plan to get a bachelors degree in business.

What is your greatest non athletic talent?

Greatest non athletic talent is fixing broken dirt bikes and four wheelers.

What is your favorite movie?

Favorite movie is For the Love of the Game.

What is your favorite food?

Favorite food is wings.

What is your favorite book?

My favorite book is the Bible.

What's on your playlist?

On my playlist is soft rock and country music.

What is the best advice anyone has given you?

Best advice I've been given is that even when you're scared to death you saddle up anyway, by John Wayne.

What is one thing you're excited about right now?

One thing I'm excited about is the postseason and completing our goal of winning it all in Fort Myers.

