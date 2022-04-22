ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil futures post a loss for the week on demand concerns

Oil futures settled lower on Friday, contributing to a loss for the week. Market bears are concerned that "oil demand may not persist amidst the cloudy macro-economic environment," said Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy Partners. "On the one hand we have [a] potential GDP slowdown due to rising interest rates and on the other hand, we are facing demand destruction due to high energy prices." West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery

-1.97%

fell $1.72, or 1.7%, to settle at $102.07 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with prices for the front-month contract down 4.1% for the week.

