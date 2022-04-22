WT Nursing students get a glimpse of the effects of poverty

On Wednesday, West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) students had a rare opportunity to better understand the effect that impoverishment has on individuals and families, as they took part in a poverty simulator to get a greater perspective on what many of their patients face daily.

Empathy is the ability to place oneself in another person's situation and look at their condition through their perspectives, emotions, actions and reactions. As a nurse, empathy is one of the essential parts of patient care in building a connection with those being treated.

Laura Reyher, a WTAMU Nursing instructor, said that the university uses this as a crucial learning tool that teaches them to look outside of themselves.

“This is such an important simulation for the students to understand more about their patients,” Reyher said. “Sometimes, we just see our patients in a hospital bed and don’t really see the rest of the story. And we know that poverty is one of the biggest game-changers for people with their health care."

Health care is often not seen as a priority for people living in poverty until it has reached a critical level. Other factors such as lack of money often dictate the level of care and other priorities. Research has shown a link between poverty and poor health. On average, people who make more money are healthier and live longer lives.

“We want our students to have a better understanding of the issues of the populace that they will be serving. And many people that are impoverished are not able to make health care a priority due to a lack of resources such as transportation, money and time. We want to show them how they can impact how patients live,” Reyher said.

According to 2020 U.S Census data, 15.4% of Amarilloans live below the poverty line, and 18.9% have no health insurance. Many other cities in the Texas Panhandle, such as Canyon, Borger and Dumas, have poverty rates exceeding Amarillo.

“We’re trying to prepare them to take care of patients in urban areas and the rural areas with different ethnicities and cultures and language barriers and those kinds of things,” Reyher said. “We want our students to have a better understanding of the issues of the populace that they will be serving."

Within the simulation, each student was assigned with other participants to a group representing different varieties of family units.

Each family group was given a rundown describing their family members' situations, including income and bills to be paid over a month. Along with this were cards representing assets, such as appliances and electronics, and needed documents such as Social Security cards.

Over a simulated month broken down into an abbreviated four 15-minute weeks, families are expected to maintain their jobs or look for work, purchase necessities such as food and clothing, pay their bills and take care of any children in the group. Random events happen that can also make for unexpected bills or other situations.

As each group simulates the month, they have to account for transportation to and from each service or job they attend. The simulation booths are set up throughout the building to represent establishments such as schools, banks, pawn shops, and other businesses.

“Most students leave this experience with a greater understanding of the experiences of the populace they will be serving, and (it) gives them a brief glimpse of the stress and barriers these people face," Reyner said.

As a participant in the simulation, this reporter found himself a working mother with an unemployed husband and three school-age children, including a pregnant 16-year-old daughter, on a $1,400 monthly income. As expected, the budget had such a fine line in this scenario that expenses would quickly exceed the available funds, so community services, public assistance and even predatory lending such as payday lenders or pawn shops had to be used.

Winnie Dwalloh, a nursing student who played my unemployed husband's role, said the experience was eye-opening.

“It was very stressful to get everything done in such a limited amount of time,” Dwalloh said. "I think this gives me more perspective on the pressures of people trying to make ends meet while in poverty. I learned not to judge anybody based on their current situation and to try to listen more to others’ situations so that I am better able to help them.”

The most precious commodity in the scenario is the time it takes to find out about the available services and use them judiciously while still being able to look for work or maintain a job. Many of the services had long wait times, lengthy applications, and non-helpful workers, which helped add to the frustration of completing tasks necessary to support your family unit.

Dwalloh said that one of the problems for many in poverty is getting information on the resources available to help and being able to get to these places to get help.

Tashana Thompson, who took on the role of the 16-year-old pregnant daughter in our group, felt that the simulation gave her a greater perspective on the difficulties that parents go through in taking care of their children while trying to get everything else done in their life.

“I learned there is no easy step for people to get help; it takes a lot of effort," Thompson said. "This teaches me to take the extra time in attempting to help people because we never know what other’s situations could truly be like without listening to them.”