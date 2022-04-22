ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Michael Burgess hits second successive century as Warwickshire dominate Essex

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kPLUy_0fHO5iW700

Michael Burgess’ second successive century lifted Warwickshire to a first-innings lead of 217 over Essex following day two of a pulsating LV=Insurance County Championship tussle at Edgbaston.

Replying to Essex’s 168, the reigning champions made 385, with wicketkeeper Burgess following his 178 against Surrey with 170 off 217 balls.

Matt Lamb added 71 and pressure on Essex quickly told as they lost Nick Browne early in the second innings to reach stumps at nought for one.

At the Kia Oval, England all-rounder Sam Curran scored 44 not out in his first knock since recovering from a stress fracture of his back as Surrey replied with 204 for five to Somerset’s 337.

Ben Foakes hit 63, enjoying an 80-run fourth-wicket partnership with Ollie Pope, who contributed an attractive 47.

Peter Siddle struck an important blow for Somerset when he had Foakes caught at second slip from the last ball of the 59th over.

England hopeful Josh Bohannon scored his fourth first-class century as Lancashire totally dominated against Gloucestershire at Emirates Old Trafford.

The Red Rose closed on 289 for three and with a lead of 37 runs on a day when just two wickets fell.

Bohannon finished unbeaten on 142 alongside his skipper Dane Vilas (39) after opener Luke Wells had earlier made a well-constructed 59.

A blistering century from James Vince put Hampshire in charge of their match with Kent at Canterbury.

Hampshire were 337 for four at stumps, a lead of 32, after Vince made 111 from 118 balls – including 19 fours.

Kent’s Nathan Gilchrist took three for 71, but it was a day to forget for the hosts, who were bowled out for 305, with Keith Barker claiming six for 53.

Yorkshire seized control against Northamptonshire by building a 177-run advantage at Wantage Road.

Adam Lyth and Dimuth Karunaratne shared an opening partnership of 73 as the visitors built on their first-innings lead of 92 after Matthew Revis and Dom Bess shone with the ball to restrict the hosts to 204 all out.

Revis took three for 43, his best first-class performance, while Bess returned miserly figures of two for 31 from 22 overs.

In Division Two, Shan Masood became the first player in Derbyshire history to post back-to-back double centuries as Leicestershire’s bowlers were put to the sword.

The Pakistan international was eventually out for 219, having hit 26 fours and a six, as the visitors racked up 401 runs in the day to reach 437 for four and lead by 224.

Masood’s magnificent innings followed his 239 in last week’s draw against Sussex, while Wayne Madsen made 94 and Mattie McKiernan ended the day 63 not out.

Worcestershire club captain Brett D’Oliveira continued his prolific start to the campaign with an unbeaten 169 against Sussex at New Road.

Joe Leach picked up three wickets in seven balls late in the day to put Worcestershire in control as the visitors, despite an unbeaten 85 from Cheteshwar Pujara, closed on 169 for five.

All-rounder D’Oliveira batted for seven and three quarter hours in total and was the bedrock of his side’s 491 all out.

Unbeaten centuries from Ben Slater and Lyndon James provided Nottinghamshire with a dominant platform against Durham as they closed on 371 for three at Chester-le-Street.

Slater (164) and James (105) enjoyed an unbroken stand of 216 to help their side build a 141-run lead.

Matthew Potts claimed figures of three for 88 on a difficult day for the home side, who were dismissed for 230.

In Cardiff, Middlesex took a complete stranglehold against Glamorgan as the home side finished 104 for six in their second innings, still 110 runs behind.

An undefeated John Simpson hundred and a fifty from Toby Roland-Jones meant Middlesex made 336 all out to give them a 214-run first-innings lead.

Glamorgan bowler James Harris claimed four for 68 against his former county.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Who could succeed Chris Silverwood as England head coach?

England are looking for a new head coach to succeed Chris Silverwood. Silverwood left the role following this winter’s Ashes mauling and the top priority of England’s new managing director of men’s cricket Rob Key will be filling the post ahead of this summer’s home Test series against New Zealand.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Slater
Person
Adam Lyth
Person
Josh Bohannon
Person
Cheteshwar Pujara
Person
Dom Bess
Person
Shan Masood
Person
Dane Vilas
Person
Peter Siddle
Person
Mattie Mckiernan
Person
James Vince
BBC

Hydro ferry may link Swansea and south-west England

A ferry service powered by hydrogen energy could start running between Swansea and south-west England. The trip, which would venture across the Bristol Channel to link Wales with Cornwall and Devon, is being discussed by councils in the counties. The idea is said to be at a very early stage,...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

Steve Sutcliffe obituary

My father, Steve Sutcliffe, who has died suddenly, aged 75, worked for the Guardian for nearly 20 years, becoming administration manager in 1980. The highlight of his career was the move of the paper’s printing operations from Gray’s Inn Road to the Isle of Dogs, in east London – the contract for the new print site was agreed in 1984 and the first papers rolled off its presses in 1988.
OBITUARIES
BBC

Thousands of bikers join air ambulance's Shropshire ride

Thousands of bikers have taken part in a charity ride in Shropshire to raise money for the Midlands Air Ambulance. They rode the 23 miles (37km) from Shrewsbury to RAF Cosford where the Bike4Life festival was held on Sunday. Among the bikers was former World Superbike champion Carl Fogarty. The...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warwickshire#Lv#The Red Rose
BBC

Walsall owner told to tear down 'unacceptable' new home

A homeowner who started building a large new house without permission to replace his smaller semi-detached property has been told to demolish it. Councillors ordered Gurwinder Singh to take down the partly-finished four-bedroom house in Walsall, West Mids. They heard the new-build was unacceptable in size and scale and had...
POLITICS
BBC

Nathan Fleetwood: Body found in river in missing man search

A body has been found in a river in the search for a 21-year-old man who was missing for 19 days. Nathan Fleetwood was last seen near Kingsland Bridge, Shrewsbury, on 27 March. West Mercia Police said the body was found by West Mercia Search and Rescue in the River...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police dig up Northampton bungalow garden after bones found

Police and archaeologists have dug up the garden of a bungalow after bones were discovered by a builder. Northamptonshire Police said the remains were found at an address in Beechwood Drive, Northampton, on 20 April. It described the items as being of "archaeological significance", and said forensic officers and archaeologists...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Shropshire Council funds allow bus services to continue

Eight under-threat bus services have been granted a temporary reprieve after being taken over by a local authority. Shropshire Council has agreed to aid in funding services around Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth, Market Drayton and Ludlow from Saturday until early September. The authority stepped in after operators announced changes to some routes...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Photographers capture beautiful blossom displays in East Midlands

Photographers across the East Midlands have been enjoying what spring has to offer by capturing beautiful blossom displays. It comes as the National Trust promotes its Blossom watch day on Saturday, in which people are being encouraged to share images of blossoming trees around the UK on social media. The...
PHOTOGRAPHY
newschain

Sutton wait on captain Craig Eastmond for Crawley clash

Play-off hopefuls Sutton will check on captain Craig Eastmond ahead of Tuesday evening’s Sky Bet League Two meeting with Crawley. Midfielder Eastmond missed Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Barrow after picking up an injury in the 1-0 win over Newport on Easter Monday. Harry Beautyman will also be assessed,...
SPORTS
newschain

Four killed in ‘devastating’ stabbing attack

Three women and a man have been killed in a “devastating” stabbing attack at a house in south-east London. The victims were all pronounced dead at the scene in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, in the early hours of Monday. A man, who was known to them, has been arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dead fin whale washed up in Suffolk has strike marks

Scientists have confirmed a dead whale that washed up on a beach on the East coast is a fin whale. The mammal measured 12.3m (40ft) in length and was found on Bawdsey beach in Suffolk on Monday. The UK Cetaceans Strandings Investigation Programme (CSIP) which investigated the death said the...
ANIMALS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy