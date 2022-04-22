Datura, Evernia Streets Evening Road & Lane Closures for FPL Utility Maintenance

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (April 22, 2022) – The City of West Palm Beach announces the following road and lane closures for FPL overhead maintenance from Sunday, April 24, 2022 through Friday, April 29, 2022, and Sunday, May 1, 2022 through Thursday, May 5, 2022. Flaggers and FHP officers will assist motorists in the work zone. All maintenance work will take place between the hours of 7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

Evernia Street between Tamarind Avenue South and South Sapodilla Avenue - closed, Sunday, April 24, 2022 through Thursday, April 29,2022, and Sunday, May 1, 2022 through Thursday, May 5, 2022, 7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. Motorists should use Clematis Street and Fern Street as east-west alternatives.

Datura Street between Tamarind Avenue South and South Sapodilla Avenue – one lane closed, Sunday, April 24, 2022 through Thursday, April 29, 2022, and Sunday, May 1, 2022 through Thursday, May 5, 2022, 7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. Motorists should use Clematis Street and Fern Street as east-west alternatives.

This project is being managed by Service Electric Company. For questions or concerns please call

(352) 431- 3648 Ext. 408.

