Former Trump Lawyer Offers to Defend Disney in DeSantis Fight
Jenna Ellis offered to defend its "constitutionally protected speech" after the Florida Legislature passed a bill to end Disney's special-district...www.newsweek.com
Jenna Ellis offered to defend its "constitutionally protected speech" after the Florida Legislature passed a bill to end Disney's special-district...www.newsweek.com
Im sure Disney has plenty of reputable lawyers to handle things, sweety.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 12