Good Morning: The time has come

In February, the Herald Democrat announced it had been sold by Gannett. At that time, we also announced we had moved over to the CherryRoad family.

At the time, we couldn’t provide a lot of information about what that change meant. Today, we can make our vision for the future clearer.

In the coming weeks, our readers will begin to notice changes. We have redesigned the Herald Democrat, and our weekly publications, the Bryan County News, Prosper Press, Anna-Melissa Tribune and Van Alstyne Leader, will have a new website design. Additionally, they will be designed in-house.

We have changed print houses and have more control over how the paper appears.

More importantly, we are so proud to say that local decisions going forward will be made locally. That, in and of itself, is the CherryRoad promise.

Now since we have told you a little about what has changed, let’s talk about what remains the same.

The Herald Democrat, and it's family of papers that have had a presence in this community since 1879, is locally operated. Content is produced by the same local journalists who have been collectively working in this region for more than 50 years. Advertisements will feature local brands and faces as our agents work in this area.

The newspaper you can hold in your hand each Tuesday through Saturday does not look like any other paper because this newspaper will remain a reflection of you, the Texoma community.

Thank you for continuing to be a loyal subscriber and supporting local journalism.

We look forward to putting out our redesigned paper’s first edition on May 3. And once you see it, if you have any feedback, you can reach us directly at 903-893-8181.