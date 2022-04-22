ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Three wounded in two shooting cases this week in Fort Pierce; police ask for public's help

By Will Greenlee, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B0Pmd_0fHO3Hx200

FORT PIERCE — Police are investigating two shooting incidents within hours of each other this week that left three people injured, and investigators are asking for the public’s help finding those responsible.

The first happened Monday in the Pine Creek Village apartments on North 29th Street, Fort Pierce Police Lt. James Gagliano said Friday. Police went to the scene about 8:55 p.m. Monday and found several cartridge casings and two vehicles struck.

Not long after that, he said, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man arrived at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital by another person in a vehicle, as opposed to by the St. Lucie County Fire District.

'We're trying to mentor through boxing': A Future Worth Fighting 4 in Fort Pierce

Fatal traffic crash: Fort Pierce man dies in Thursday traffic crash in St. Lucie County

Gagliano said video surveillance showed the two men pull into a parking lot.

“Then a vehicle was traveling southbound through the parking lot of Pine Creek,” Gagliano said. “The car stopped and several unknown males fired numerous rounds at the victims striking the two individuals.”

He said the vehicle left the scene traveling south.

The next day, he said, the vehicle suspected to have been used by the shooters in the incident turned up in a canal off North 53rd Street. It was reported stolen in early March in Brevard County, Gagliano said.

The motive in the shooting remains under investigation.

Less than two hours later, at 10:34 p.m. Monday, police went to the 100 block of North 16th Street regarding shooting activity. They found a man’s vehicle struck a few times.

A man in his 50s, a St. Lucie County resident, arrived with non life-threatening injuries at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, Gagliano said. The man didn’t go to the hospital in an ambulance, but was taken by another person.

Gagliano said the investigation revealed a red, four-door sedan drove by and gunfire was directed at the man’s vehicle.

He said it did not immediately appear the North 29th Street and North 16th Street shootings were connected.

Those with information about the North 29th Street shooting are asked to contact Detective Kevin Mohamed at 772-467-6905; those with information about the North 16th Street shooting can call Detective Dania Francois-Brown at 772-467-6911.

Tipsters also call contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

If you're a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest breaking news and crime coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Police Ask for Public’s Help in February Homicide, Release Surveillance Video

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Sunday asked for the public’s assistance in the investigation of a fatal shooting that happened over a month ago, releasing video that showed a vehicle and person of interest in the case and a heartfelt plea for justice from the victim’s brother. Oakland resident Robert Crawford died on the 3400 block of 35th Avenue near I-580 after he was shot just before 12:30 a.m. on February 18. Police were notified of gunshots nearby by the city’s gunshot detection system and officers located Crawford, who was pronounced dead at the scene. On Sunday, Oakland police released...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Crime & Safety
Saint Lucie County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Lucie County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Boxing#Crime Stoppers
The Independent

Personal injury lawyer who mowed down four people in parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head is suspended from Florida Bar

A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Listen to the terrifying mayday call for help made by a father as he and his son were being 'crushed by furniture' after their yacht struck a reef

A father and son were saved after a 'distressing' night being crushed and calling for help inside a yacht after their vessel struck a reef and began to fill with water. Darren South's mayday calls went out as authorities conducted a frantic search and rescue in wild weather conditions off Rottnest Island near Perth.
ACCIDENTS
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy