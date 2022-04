BOSTON (CBS) – Restaurants have been left guessing and trying new things, but now, some places. like SRV, are shifting back to the way things were pre-pandemic. “Now that we’re back open to seven days a week, we’re essentially tracking to be where we were pre-pandemic, so that’s been really great to see,” said SRV chef and partner Michael Lombardi. For the past two years, the South End restaurant closed its doors on Mondays and Tuesdays before making the shift back to seven days a week in late February. “It kind of just right from the get-go took off again....

