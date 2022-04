Data: Axios research; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios; Illustration: Aïda AmerInflation has hit a summer staple: ice cream. What's happening: Multiple Twin Cities shops told Axios that a rise in costs — from flavoring to packaging to spoons — has forced them to raise prices in the last year. What we found: Axios reviewed prices at 10 Twin Cities ice cream shops and found a standard, single scoop with no upgrades (like cones and toppings) currently averages $4.53, before tax and tip. Bebe Zito in Uptown, known for its unique themed flavors, tops the list at $5.50 — up from $4.75 in...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO