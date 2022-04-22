ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kankakee County, IL

Illinois 17 construction in Kankakee County begins April 25

herscherpilot.com
 2 days ago

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that repairs to a culvert where Illinois 17 crosses Lehigh Raymond Run in Kankakee County will begin Monday, April 25, weather permitting. The culvert is located 10 miles west of Kankakee. The project will construct a reinforced cement concrete slab over an...

www.herscherpilot.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Telegraph

Illinois is taxing taxes

Illinois politicians must think we are really a dumb bunch, they just passed legislation that requires every gas pump in the Land of Lincoln to bear a sticker telling us that the state could be screwing us over even worse at the gas pump.    Of course, they don't phrase it that honestly. They are quite literally giving us their 2-cents' worth. Illinois will still have the second-highest gasoline taxes in the nation - but, hey, our politicians are putting off a 2-cent-a-gallon tax hike scheduled for July 1 until Jan. 1, 2023.   Let's say in July, I were to pull into a service station to fill my pickup with fuel and I spend $100. (I spent that much two weeks ago - the most I've paid in my life at a gas pump.) The legislature wants me to know life could be much worse.  If they hadn't put off the tax increase, I could have paid $100.40.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New casino breaks ground in Downstate Illinois

DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Downstate Danville broke ground on a new casino Tuesday. Danville, like Rockford, received one of the six casino licenses handed out back in 2019. The city will be home to the sixth “Golden Nugget” casino in the country. The mayor, city officials and their corporate partners celebrated the beginning of construction […]
DANVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois to cut a check for 90 percent of taxpayers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Gov. J.B Pritzker promised tax relief in this year’s budget. Part of that relief will come in the form of a check directly to your mailbox. Unlike the stimulus checks sent out by the Federal government in the early stages of the pandemic, the state’s plan will scale based on a person’s tax filings.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Grand Opening Of New Illinois Cannabis Consumption Lounge On 420

A great way to celebrate 420 in Illinois is to attend the grand opening of a brand new cannabis consumption lounge. Even though recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois, there are still some things you can't do. In places like Amsterdam, they have coffee shops where customers can purchase cannabis products and then enjoy them right on the spot.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kankakee County, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
County
Kankakee County, IL
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
WTHI

State of Illinois received major settlement from tobacco manufacturers

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - Illinois has received $804-million from tobacco manufacturers. It's part of the 1998 Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement. The MSA resolved claims against tobacco companies in the 1990s. Several states alleged tobacco companies intentionally marketed cigarettes to children and hid cigarettes' harmful health effects. They entered into the MSA.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limits#Uban Construction#Idot
The Center Square

Pritzker signs eight bills into law

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed eight bills into law, Pritzker's office announced Friday, including a measure that will enable school districts to be reimbursed for out-of-state placement of special needs students. House Bill 4365 would allow school districts to provide funding for a student's placement if...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Champaign Co. coroner identifies men killed in Rt. 47 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified two men killed in a crash on Thursday night. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Illinois Route 47, west of Fisher. Two vehicles hit head-on, according to Coroner Duane Northrup. Northrup said 50-year-old Christopher Lonis–of Aurora, and 78-year-old Gordon Bane Jr.–of Downs, were both […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Health Services
Q985

Illinois City Is One Of The Top Places For Weed In United States

If you're a fan of the "weed" and live in Illinois, you don't have to travel very far to visit one of the top "pot" cities in the United States. Unless you've been living off the grid in a cave with no internet, then it's pretty obvious that the legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois has been a huge success. Cannabis has been generating millions of dollars each month.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois says do not put out bird feeders, birdbaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois state biologists are warning residents against using bird feeders and birdbaths this year, as a wave of bird flu makes its way across the country. The virus spreads where birds congregate. Twenty-seven million chickens and turkeys in 26 states have been slaughtered to slow the spread of the Avian Flu, […]
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy