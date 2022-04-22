ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Kohl receives Illinois 4-H State Award

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, April 9, 2022 Halie Kohl attended the Illinois 4-H State Awards Ceremony in Champaign, Illinois to receive the Illinois 4-H Sustaining the Future Award. The Illinois 4-H Sustaining the Future Award...

The Telegraph

Illinois is taxing taxes

Illinois politicians must think we are really a dumb bunch, they just passed legislation that requires every gas pump in the Land of Lincoln to bear a sticker telling us that the state could be screwing us over even worse at the gas pump.    Of course, they don't phrase it that honestly. They are quite literally giving us their 2-cents' worth. Illinois will still have the second-highest gasoline taxes in the nation - but, hey, our politicians are putting off a 2-cent-a-gallon tax hike scheduled for July 1 until Jan. 1, 2023.   Let's say in July, I were to pull into a service station to fill my pickup with fuel and I spend $100. (I spent that much two weeks ago - the most I've paid in my life at a gas pump.) The legislature wants me to know life could be much worse.  If they hadn't put off the tax increase, I could have paid $100.40.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois to cut a check for 90 percent of taxpayers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Gov. J.B Pritzker promised tax relief in this year’s budget. Part of that relief will come in the form of a check directly to your mailbox. Unlike the stimulus checks sent out by the Federal government in the early stages of the pandemic, the state’s plan will scale based on a person’s tax filings.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTHI

State of Illinois received major settlement from tobacco manufacturers

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - Illinois has received $804-million from tobacco manufacturers. It's part of the 1998 Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement. The MSA resolved claims against tobacco companies in the 1990s. Several states alleged tobacco companies intentionally marketed cigarettes to children and hid cigarettes' harmful health effects. They entered into the MSA.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois City Is One Of The Top Places For Weed In United States

If you're a fan of the "weed" and live in Illinois, you don't have to travel very far to visit one of the top "pot" cities in the United States. Unless you've been living off the grid in a cave with no internet, then it's pretty obvious that the legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois has been a huge success. Cannabis has been generating millions of dollars each month.
CHICAGO, IL
blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
The Center Square

Pritzker signs eight bills into law

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed eight bills into law, Pritzker's office announced Friday, including a measure that will enable school districts to be reimbursed for out-of-state placement of special needs students. House Bill 4365 would allow school districts to provide funding for a student's placement if...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

How much have used car prices gone up in Illinois and other states?

(ISeeCars) – Used car prices have risen 30.4 percent over last year as the microchip shortage continues to impact the automotive industry, according to iSeeCars.com’s latest used car price analysis of 1.8 million car sales in March. This is down from a 35.0 percent increase in February. Used Car Price Increases by State Are used […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Illinois recommends residents halt use of bird feeders, baths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is recommending residents stop using bird feeders and baths until the end of May due to an influenza strain that is impacting wild and domestic birds. The strain is called the EA H5N1 — which is a highly pathogenic avian influenza. Throughout the Midwest, infections from […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois says do not put out bird feeders, birdbaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois state biologists are warning residents against using bird feeders and birdbaths this year, as a wave of bird flu makes its way across the country. The virus spreads where birds congregate. Twenty-seven million chickens and turkeys in 26 states have been slaughtered to slow the spread of the Avian Flu, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Consent orders concluding Pillsbury Mills legal battle announced by AG

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Consent orders in a legal battle over the abandoned Pillsbury Mills factory have been announced by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. The legal fight stemmed from a referral by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, which found asbestos-containing material (ACM) in trash bags, open trash cans and boxes, and debris in the facility. The attorney general's office then sued in 2015, claiming facility owner P. Mills LLC, contractor Midwest Demolition and Scrap Inc., and P. Mills co-manager Joseph J. Chernis III had violated the Illinois Environmental Protection Act and federal regulations meant to prevent asbestos pollution.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
FOX2Now

Fastest-growing counties in Illinois

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years. But in other pockets of the...
ILLINOIS STATE
The State Journal-Register

How the top Illinois governor candidates are outpacing others in fundraising and spending

Campaign finance disclosures filed by candidates in the Republican and Democratic primaries for Illinois governor gave a look inside at where funds are being spent and the sources of those donations.  Since the start of the year, candidates have spent $33 million on ads, campaign staff, outreach to voters and more, according to first-quarter reports released this week by the state board of elections.   ...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Far-right slate of candidates kicked Illinois Primary ballots

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — A far-right slate of political candidates has been kicked off the primary ballots. Thursday, the Illinois State Board of Elections’ State Officers Electoral Board “sustained” objections against each of the candidates. “On many of the petition pages, at the top, the Lt....
ILLINOIS STATE

