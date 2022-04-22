ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cam Newton addresses sexism claims in bizarre video: Didn’t ‘go into depth’

By Elizabeth Karpen
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cttXQ_0fHNzyQx00

After being blasted for his comments about women’s roles earlier this month , Cam Newton released a video to his social media titled “Let Me Explain My Comments” in attempt to push back against claims that he was sexist.

The eight minute video addressed what the free agent quarterback said on Barstool Sports’ “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast last week. During his interview, Newton made degrading comments about women, claiming that being raised in household by his mother, father and grandmother taught him to distinguish between a “woman” and a “bad bitch.”

“Now, a woman for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. Right? And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of: ‘I’m a boss bitch, Imma this, Imma that.’ No, baby. But you can’t cook,” Newton said on the podcast. “You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

In his video, Newton repeatedly said that he isn’t sexist and he “knows his heart.” He mentioned numerous times he is a good father to his seven children. However, he doubled down on his comments, refusing to apologize for what he said because society is “sensitive about topics that need to be brought to the forefront.”

The three-time Pro Bowler added that the problem was he didn’t go into enough depth during the interview rather than the comments themselves.

“Not only am I bringing awareness to what the ‘bad bitch’ is. I’m also bringing awareness to what a ‘f–k boy’ is, what a man should be to their kids. To their families. I’ll be the first person to tell you: Did I make a mistake by not going into depth on a certain topic? Yes,” Newton said. “I should have said on top of what I also said and mentioned, that not only should a woman know when to be quiet, a man also should know when to be quiet.

“The whole premise of my tone and how I was talking was this: You can’t expect so much from a person and give so little. No matter if you’re the breadwinner in your family dynamic as a man or you’re the breadwinner in your family dynamic as a woman. You’ve gotta uphold your end of the bargain.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RQuzK_0fHNzyQx00
Cam Newton doubled down on many of his statements from his controversial podcast interview
Getty Images

Newton attempted to clarify that the gist of his comments was that “you can’t expect so much from a person and give so little.” He recognized that his comments upset many fans , but said that he is at peace with the criticism because he stands by the sentiments, just not his lack of “going into depth.”

Despite his refusal to acknowledge what he said as offensive, Newton claimed he “never wanted to demonize or to shrink the woman’s power in America,” but ended the video by saying that he stood by his comments and he didn’t care if others disagreed because that is his preference for women.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Tom Brady flips double bird at every TV critic

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a bold, blunt message for anyone criticizing his frustrations on the sideline. It seems that Tom Brady has changed ever since he set foot in Tampa Bay — or, at least, his public persona has opened up like never before. The icy...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Cam Newton addresses backlash from recent sexist comments

Cam Newton made some remarks earlier this month that were perceived by many to be sexist, and the former NFL MVP has finally responded to the criticism. Newton was a guest on a recent episode of Barstool Sports’ “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. While discussing his childhood, Newton praised his parents and said they did a great job of showing him what a strong relationship looks like. The free agent quarterback then criticized women who carry the “bad b–ch” mentality.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan reacts to video of Mike Tyson punching “douchebag” airline passenger: “It’s like headbutting a bee hive”

It won’t come as a surprise to many but Joe Rogan absolutely vouches for Mike Tyson following a flight incident. Most are in agreement that a young man got his comeuppance when he was harassing “Iron” Mike during a flight. Witnesses reportedly said the man was intoxicated. After constantly heckling the boxing legend, Tyson was fed up.
COMBAT SPORTS
Popculture

Parents of Late Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Announce They Will Not Attend Son's Funeral

The funeral for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins is set to take place on Friday, a two important people will not be in attendance. According to USA Today, Haskins' parents announced they will not be at the funeral services at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. And the reason for their absence has to do with Haskins' wife.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission On His Relationship

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders has been dating the same woman for a long time. Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, is dating business woman Tracey Edmonds. Deion and Tracey have a lot of things going on in their respective lives, but they manage...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Barstool Sports#Pro Bowler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cam Newton Reacts To Criticism After Controversial Comments

Free agent quarterback Cam Newton got himself into hot water earlier this month for unsavory comments he made about women. This week he responded to some of the criticism he’s received. In a video on his YouTube channel, Newton said that his comments on the Million Dollaz Worth of...
NFL
Bossip

‘Lët’ś KËËP It FÜŃKŸ’ Free-Agent Cam Newtôn Walks Back His ‘Bôss Baddies Can’t Côôk’ Cômments Amidst Öngôing Öbliteratiôn

Cam Newton Responds To Backlash During the new video, Cam made it a point to repeatedly state that he isn’t sexist, he “knows his heart” and that he's a good father to his seven children. Is he apologetic about his remarks? That would be a no! He believes that our society is “sensitive about topics that need to be brought to the forefront.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
NBC Sports

Cam Newton addresses his recent controversial remarks about women

Last week, a clip emerged of Cam Newton commenting on his viewpoints on the roles of women. The remarks prompted widespread scrutiny, and for good reason. He defined a woman as “handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs.” He also said that, when a woman declares herself to be a “boss bitch,” the response is, “But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy