Dover, DE

One Arrested, Another Sought in Burglary of Dover Construction Site

WBOC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another in connection with the burglary of a construction site in Dover. Police said that at around 6 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a reported burglary at an Ernest DiSabatino and Sons construction site located...

