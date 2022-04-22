One Arrested, Another Sought in Burglary of Dover Construction Site

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An argument led to a deadly shooting in southwest Miami-Dade late Sunday afternoon. Miami-Dade police said around 5:30 p.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert in the 10600 block of SW 170th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to Jackson South Trauma Center where he died. A 26-year-old man, who police said fired the gun, was detained for questioning. Detectives said the man, who used a shotgun during the incident, has not been charged in connection to the shooting, nor was he arrested. Detectives said the man killed may have been a home intruder, however, whether that is the case is still under investigation. “He’s being questioned because again we’re trying to figure out exactly what happened in this altercation and why a firearm was presented and obviously fired,” said police spokesman Luis Sierra. The name of the man who died has not been released.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO