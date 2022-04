When Stan Lee left his gig as the writer of The Amazing Spider-Man after the series’ 100th issue, he didn’t exactly make things easy for his successor. Rather than returning Peter Parker to something like his core status quo, he upended the entire book on his way out. Lee’s final regular issue as Amazing Spider-Man writer ends with Peter taking an experimental serum hoping it will cure him of his spider powers. Instead, it gives him four additional arms. Whoops! (If you’re interested in learning more about this period in Spider-Man history, I know a really excellent book on the subject.)

