The last time we checked in on Rockledge, Florida, offensive tackle Bryce Lovett, the three-star recruit was planning on visiting the Swamp for one of his five official visits. He wasn’t sure of the date at that point, but that’s quickly changed as Lovett is now scheduled to be in Gainesville from June 3-5, according to 247Sports.

ROCKLEDGE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO