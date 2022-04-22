Video: Arin Ray Ft. D Smoke “The Mood”

HipHopDX – While many Hip Hop fans across the United States are still coming down from the high of the nationwide celebration of 420, even more new, free smoke audio loud pack has dropped. In this week’s edition of HipHopDX’s New Music Friday Singles coverage, countless artists are popping...
This New Music Friday, 29-year-old Blxst joined Antonio Brown in delivering an impressive debut album. While the athlete named his Paradigm, the Los Angeles R&B vocalist opted to call his Before You Go, filling the tracklist with 13 titles for his beloved fans. Among the features on the project are...
Los Angeles rapper and singer Blxst has dropped his latest project Before You Go, which sees him further expand upon his blend of hip-hop and R&B. Featuring appearances from Arin Ray (“Fake Love in LA”), Grandmaster Vic (“Pick Your Poison”), Zacari (“Sometimes”), and Rick Ross (“Couldn’t Wait for It”), Before You Go serves as the follow-up to Blxst’s 2020 release No Love Lost. With its cloudy production and genre-hopping tendencies, Before You Go is some of Blxst’s strongest material to date.
While Southside has recruited Future and Travis Scott on his new single ‘Hold That Heat‘, another big producer is also making his debut as a solo artist today. Tay Keith has joined forces with Gunna and Lil Durk for his new single ‘Lights Off’ which comes via his fresh partnership with Warner Music. The Memphis producer has collected as many as 25 RIAA-certified plaques on his way to becoming an A-list producer over the past few years, having produced for the likes of Drake, Beyonce, Miley Cyrus and more.
Trust Megan Thee Stallion to give fans the sweetest fashion looks! The 27-year-old rapper stepped on the red carpet of the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards looking like a true treat. The "Sweetest Pie" artist wowed in an animal print dress by Roberto Cavalli that showed off her stellar legs. The dress was lined with gold with a slit that came all the way up the rapper's thigh. What's more, the "WAP" rapper kept her look classic as her long tresses flowed down her back along with a smoky eye complete with her signature cut crease and winged eyeliner.
Click here to read the full article. McFadden & Whitehead’s 1979 classic, “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” has been flipped into a modern R&B jam. Reprised by Charlie Wilson, alongside Babyface, Johnny Gill, and K-Ci, “No Stoppin’ Us” is for those who needed something fresh to get down to.
In spite of their distinct vocal stylings, the crooners mesh well together on the historic collaboration. The video initially appears like something straight out of an all-white party during Labor Day weekend, but later transforms into a show-stopping club scene as the men show up and show out with their metallic, fitted...
Latto’s hit “Big Energy” samples Tom Tom Club’s 1981 single, “Genius Of Love,” which many recognize from Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy,’ so it’s only right the legendary singer hop on the remix. Joined by DJ Khaled, the upcoming remix is set...
HIP-HOP star DJ Kay Slay has died, months after being hospitalized with Covid-19. The 55-year-old DJ, of New York City, passed away on April 17. The performer, real name Keith Grayson, was admitted to the hospital with Covid in December and was recovering following his battle with the virus. His...
Coi Leray has officially released her debut album Trendsetter. The new release follows the “Blick Blick!” single featuring Nicki Minaj. The Trendsetter album features A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Polo G, Lil Durk, Chief Keef, G Herbo, Pooh Shiesty, and more. Ahead of the album’s release, Leray had a special message for Hip-Hop.
Click here to read the full article. The death of DJ Kay Slay, who passed away on Easter Sunday (April 17), has rocked the music community. News of the legendary spinner’s death, which was reportedly due to complications related to the COVID-19 diagnosis he received in December 2021, surfaced on Sunday evening, resulting in an outpouring of mourning from the Harlem native’s family, friends, and collaborators. Kay Slay’s family released a statement addressing his passing on Monday (April 18) morning, writing that their hearts were “broken” and thanking the public for their well wishes and support.

Fabolous has a catalog of mainstream records, but his freestyles hold the same recognition. Who could forget his Friday Night Freestyles series, where he blazed through classic tracks from Mobb Deep, Wu-Tang Clan, The LOX and more? Fab’s rapping ability seems to be rubbing off on his son, who’s already shown an ear for music.
After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
50 Cent continues to get under Benzino’s skin days after accusing him of having a relationship with a trans woman named Shauna Brooks. On Saturday (April 23), 50 Cent shared a post about Benzino’s daughter Coi Leray, who recently dropped her debut album Trendsetter. To Fif’s credit, he was supportive of the blossoming rapper, writing, “Now would be a good time to stop hating on @coileray. I’m gonna make her show up on your TV. STOP worrying about a first week WORK.”
Rowdy Rebel stopped by Hot 97 on Wednesday to drop a freestyle for Funkmaster Flex, beginning with some bars over Jay-Z’s The Dynasty: Roc La Familia track “You, Me, Him and Her.”. First off in the clip above, two up-and-coming rappers from Rowdy’s crew, Drizzy Juliano and Kaimikaze...
In an emotional television interview with Gayle King, Megan Thee Stallion broke down in tears explaining the summer 2020 shooting incident in which Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan in the foot. In a snippet of Gayle King’s interview with Megan Thee Stallion, which will premiere on CBS Mornings on Monday...
