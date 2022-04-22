ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Video: Arin Ray Ft. D Smoke “The Mood”

By Paul “Big Homie” Duong
rapradar.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArin Ray brings the romantic vibes on his brand new single featuring Inglewood...

rapradar.com

Blxst Releases New Project ‘Before You Go’ f/ Rick Ross, Zacari, and More

Los Angeles rapper and singer Blxst has dropped his latest project Before You Go, which sees him further expand upon his blend of hip-hop and R&B. Featuring appearances from Arin Ray (“Fake Love in LA”), Grandmaster Vic (“Pick Your Poison”), Zacari (“Sometimes”), and Rick Ross (“Couldn’t Wait for It”), Before You Go serves as the follow-up to Blxst’s 2020 release No Love Lost. With its cloudy production and genre-hopping tendencies, Before You Go is some of Blxst’s strongest material to date.
Lil Durk & Gunna Join Tay Keith on New Single ‘Lights Off’: Listen

While Southside has recruited Future and Travis Scott on his new single ‘Hold That Heat‘, another big producer is also making his debut as a solo artist today. Tay Keith has joined forces with Gunna and Lil Durk for his new single ‘Lights Off’ which comes via his fresh partnership with Warner Music. The Memphis producer has collected as many as 25 RIAA-certified plaques on his way to becoming an A-list producer over the past few years, having produced for the likes of Drake, Beyonce, Miley Cyrus and more.
Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
Megan Thee Stallion Makes Sure All Eyes Are on Her at GRAMMYs

Trust Megan Thee Stallion to give fans the sweetest fashion looks! The 27-year-old rapper stepped on the red carpet of the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards looking like a true treat. The "Sweetest Pie" artist wowed in an animal print dress by Roberto Cavalli that showed off her stellar legs. The dress was lined with gold with a slit that came all the way up the rapper's thigh. What's more, the "WAP" rapper kept her look classic as her long tresses flowed down her back along with a smoky eye complete with her signature cut crease and winged eyeliner.
Charlie Wilson, K-Ci, Johnny Gill, & Babyface Catch A Groove In “No Stoppin’ Us” Video: Watch

Click here to read the full article. McFadden & Whitehead’s 1979 classic, “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” has been flipped into a modern R&B jam. Reprised by Charlie Wilson, alongside Babyface, Johnny Gill, and K-Ci, “No Stoppin’ Us” is for those who needed something fresh to get down to. In spite of their distinct vocal stylings, the crooners mesh well together on the historic collaboration. The video initially appears like something straight out of an all-white party during Labor Day weekend, but later transforms into a show-stopping club scene as the men show up and show out with their metallic, fitted...
Celebrities React To DJ Kay Slay’s Death

Click here to read the full article. The death of DJ Kay Slay, who passed away on Easter Sunday (April 17), has rocked the music community. News of the legendary spinner’s death, which was reportedly due to complications related to the COVID-19 diagnosis he received in December 2021, surfaced on Sunday evening, resulting in an outpouring of mourning from the Harlem native’s family, friends, and collaborators. Kay Slay’s family released a statement addressing his passing on Monday (April 18) morning, writing that their hearts were “broken” and thanking the public for their well wishes and support. More from VIBE.comDJ...
'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Benzino Says He Has Proof 50 Cent Lied About Owning 'BMF' Trademark: 'You Never Told Meech Or STARZ'

50 Cent continues to get under Benzino’s skin days after accusing him of having a relationship with a trans woman named Shauna Brooks. On Saturday (April 23), 50 Cent shared a post about Benzino’s daughter Coi Leray, who recently dropped her debut album Trendsetter. To Fif’s credit, he was supportive of the blossoming rapper, writing, “Now would be a good time to stop hating on @coileray. I’m gonna make her show up on your TV. STOP worrying about a first week WORK.”
Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Down in Tears Explaining Tory Lanez Shooting, Supports Police Testimony That Lanez Told Her to ‘Dance Bitch’

In an emotional television interview with Gayle King, Megan Thee Stallion broke down in tears explaining the summer 2020 shooting incident in which Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan in the foot. In a snippet of Gayle King’s interview with Megan Thee Stallion, which will premiere on CBS Mornings on Monday...
