Staten Island, NY

TBTA vehicle flips over during crash in back yard of Staten Island home

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

Crash leaves Triborough Bridge and Tunnel vehicle overturned on Staten Island 00:56

NEW YORK - A crash left a Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority vehicle flipped over in the back yard of a home on Staten Island .

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a home on Rockwell Avenue near Virginia Avenue in the Concord neighborhood.

Emergency workers rescued an officer from the vehicle, who was rushed to the hospital. There was no immediate word on the officer's condition.

A portion of a nearby telephone pole could be seen snapped off its base.

The vehicle apparently came off the service road and crashed through a fence and structure and ended up upside down on its roof.

