DAILY DIGEST, 4/22: California Senate OKs lower standard for indoor water use; Central Valley Flood Protection Plan update released; Policy Brief: Drought and California’s agriculture; Colorado finds “forever chemicals” PFAS in 100% of fish sampled; and more …

Santa Clara County has big plans for its 160-acre piece of land at the fairgrounds, but if it doesn’t include a ball, bat or hurdles, well then—no deal. Since January, county officials have entered into three negotiating agreements with various organizations that envision a new future at the fairgrounds. Supervisor Cindy Chavez announced this week the county’s agreement with San Jose State University for a track and field facility at the site. The county also has agreements with San Jose Earthquakes and Major League Cricket. Combined this would comprise 40 acres.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO