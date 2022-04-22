Intersection of Poverty, Environment, and Health

Less than half (45%) of women feel financially independent, according to a survey.Nearly two-fifths (38%) of those who do not consider themselves financially independent feel unable to make their own life choices, with some saying they were depending on a partner’s income or had outstanding debts.Just over one in 10 (11%) women are doubtful they will ever achieve financial independence, the survey from Fidelity International found.Nearly half (48%) of women cited the high cost of living as the biggest barrier to improving their finances. Low income levels and fears around job security were also factors.Having control over our finances allows...

ECONOMY ・ 17 HOURS AGO