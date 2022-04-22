ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Intersection of Poverty, Environment, and Health

By Charlotte Fleckenstein
bcgavel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday April 7, Dean of Boston College School of Social Work Gautam N. Yadama joined students to discuss the intersectionality between poverty and environmental dynamics as well as interventions to address the subsequent social, environmental, economic, and health outcomes. In his book Fires, Fuel, & the Fate of...

bcgavel.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Monroe News

Poverty, disasters, compassion and Malthus

Throughout mankind’s history there have been many undesirable occurrences. There have been numerous wars, pestilence, man-made and natural disasters. The current COVID-19 pandemic, war in Ukraine and the various crises all over the world are reminders of the frailty of nature. The 18th century economist Thomas Malthus postulated that these occurrences were necessary to reduce population growth.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Independent

Pay gap grew last year for workers with disabilities

The pay gap between people with disabilities and those without grew last year, new data shows.The Office for National Statistics revealed that the average employee with a disability was paid 13.8% less than their peers in 2021.It was a small increase from 13.5% the year before, and the pay gap was nearly a fifth wider – or 2.1 percentage points – than it had been in 2014.Disabled workers were among the hardest hit during the pandemic. And now millions of disabled workers face a living standards emergencyFrances O'Grady, Trades Union Congress general secretaryIt means that those with disabilities are earning...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Society
Local
Massachusetts Health
FOXBusiness

Majority of U.S. employees say remote work options impact job offer decisions: report

A new report found that a majority of U.S. workers have cited remote work as a major factor in their job consideration. The data from Employ Inc. found that 65% of workers said that remote work or work-from-home (WFH) options impacted their decision to accept or reject a job offer. As many as 40% of respondents said they would take lower pay if it meant working remotely.
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

1 in 4 older adults of color report discrimination in US healthcare, study finds

Older Americans are experiencing racial and ethnic discrimination that is taking a toll on their health, according to an analysis released April 21 by the Commonwealth Fund. For the analysis, researchers examined experiences of racial discrimination in healthcare among Latino/Hispanic and Black older adults using the Commonwealth Fund 2021 International Health Policy Survey of Older Adults. The survey, conducted from March 1-June 14, 2021, was taken by a nationally representative sample of 1,969 U.S. adults 60 and older. The survey was also taken by 16,868 adults 65 and older in 10 other high-income countries: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. More information about the methodology is available here.
HEALTH SERVICES
Black Enterprise

Kamala Harris Demands Action On The Black Maternal Health Crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris is getting the word out on the Black maternal health crisis during Black Maternal Health Week. With studies showing how Black women are three times more likely to die during childbirth than white women, the VP has deemed it a “national crisis.” Harris took to the University of California on Thursday to call out the United States for having the worst maternal mortality rate among all developed countries, HuffPost reported.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Poverty#Intersectionality#Pollution#Sub Saharan Africa
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise to Present Town Hall On Wellness, Health Disparities, and How Black People Can Live Better, Longer Lives

The latest installment of the BLACK ENTERPRISE Economic Equity and Racial Justice Series, April 28, will feature solutions presented by leading experts in public health, fitness, and nutrition. BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 multimedia resource for African American entrepreneurs and business leaders, presents the latest installment of the BLACK ENTERPRISE...
SOCIETY
Phys.org

Hiring friends and family might actually be good for business—new research

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta/Facebook, recently remarked in a podcast interview that when it came to hiring new staff, his preference was people whose "values aligned in the things that you care about". This, he said, was akin to "choosing a friend or a life partner". He went on to state that many young people were too "objective-focused" and "not focused enough on connections and … people".
RELATIONSHIPS
One Green Planet

What is Empathic Curiosity and How Can It Help Health Care Workers?

Empathic curiosity doesn’t necessarily mean putting yourself in someone else’s shoes. The practice is about expressing curiosity about the thoughts and feelings of other people. This also includes curiosity about the reason they have those thoughts and feelings. Source: World Economic Forum/Youtube. It’s no surprise that health care...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
Family Handyman

The Construction Industry Needs More Women

It’s no secret that blue-collar jobs in the construction industry have traditionally been seen as a “men’s jobs.” The numbers certainly back that notion up, as women currently make up just eleven percent of construction workers in the U.S. But as traditional attitudes towards work and...
CONSTRUCTION
The Independent

Less than half of women ‘feel financially independent’

Less than half (45%) of women feel financially independent, according to a survey.Nearly two-fifths (38%) of those who do not consider themselves financially independent feel unable to make their own life choices, with some saying they were depending on a partner’s income or had outstanding debts.Just over one in 10 (11%) women are doubtful they will ever achieve financial independence, the survey from Fidelity International found.Nearly half (48%) of women cited the high cost of living as the biggest barrier to improving their finances. Low income levels and fears around job security were also factors.Having control over our finances allows...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Women still struggle to hold financial ground after childbirth, despite 30 years of progress

Progress in closing the gender pay gap hasn’t improved the crippling of women’s earning power after childbirth, says a new publication from Cornell University. According to its study, in the United States, mothers’ earnings drop significantly compared to those of fathers after the birth of a couple’s first child—a disparity that’s persisted across three decades, from the 1980s to the 2000s. Researchers concluded this from surveys of over 21,000 couples, along with their wage data, documented in tax records, for two years before and 10 years after they became parents.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
World Economic Forum

We need to reinvent work to reduce the gender gap. Here's how

The latest PwC Women in Work Index report found that the COVID-19 pandemic disproportionality affected women and ethnic minorities. The transition to automation and a net-zero economy will further widen the gender gap if it is not addressed now, argues an economist. Companies need to re-think their policies about equal...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy