To build, or not to build? That is the question — at least for the Denver Broncos' incoming owner. Driving the news: Franchise president Joe Ellis recently told reporters that erecting a new Broncos stadium will be "issue No. 1 on the next owner's plate" and the decision to build anew or refresh must be weighed "right away." Deciding which path to pursue will be a major challenge, Ellis said, between the roughly $2 billion construction price tag and the "significant upgrades" currently needed at Empower Field at Mile High.Why it matters: With a new coach, a new quarterback and...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO