Inside the Late Betty White’s Peaceful Carmel-by-the-Sea Home (PHOTOS)

This year's "Summer Nights" programming event is officially underway at Hallmark Channel, as production has kicked off on a new movie, "Two Tickets to Paradise." The film, being shot on location at the iconic Royal Hawaiian Resort in Oahu, Hawaii, stars Ashley Williams, Ryan Paevey and Mary-Margaret Humes.
“Two Tickets to Paradise,” an Island Film Group Production, is executive produced by Jason Sallee. Ric Galindez and Roy Tjio are producers on the movie, with Dustin Rikert directing the script by Tracy Andreen and Kevin Taft.
