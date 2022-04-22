Ketchikan's Kershaw receives Alaska State Fair scholarship

The Rappahannock Tribe has reacquired 465 acres of sacred land at Fones Cliff, Virginia, in a huge moment for the native tribe. Deb Haaland, the first Native American Cabinet secretary in U.S. history, confirmed the reacquisition in a press release along with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams. "We have worked for many years to restore this sacred place to the Tribe," said Rappahannock Tribe Chief Anne Richardson, according to the Chesapeake Conservancy, reported CNN. "With eagles being prayer messengers, this area where they gather has always been a place of natural, cultural, and spiritual importance."
