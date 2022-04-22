Michael Strahan Shares A Rare Glimpse Into His Family Life

The Good Morning America host, Michael Strahan, loves to spend time with his family when he is not on the show. He is an all-around family man, playing his part as a son, brother, and father as well as he can. He recently paid tribute to his late father on Instagram on what would have been his 85th birthday.

“There is not a day that goes by where I don’t miss him. He is and will always be my hero and number 1 fan. Happy birthday, dad!!! Thank you for showing me how to be a man and a great human being. Love you.” He captioned it alongside a photo of him and his late dad, Gene Strahan.

Michael Strahan, the football player

The tall, dark and handsome TV personality started as a professional American football player. For fifteen years, he played for the New York Giants of the National Football League. Furthermore, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014, and Super Bowl XLVIII was dedicated to his induction.

After his time at the NFL in 2008, the 50-year-old became a football analyst on Fox NFL Sunday. Later on, he served as a co-host of ABC‘s Good Morning America as well as Live! with Kelly and Michael from 2012 to 2016. In 2016, Strahan Jr. left Live! with Kelly and Michael to work at Good Morning America full time.

Likewise, his work at Live! with Kelly and Michael earned him two Daytime Emmy Awards in 2015 and 2016.

Tallest Person to Fly in Space

RACE: BUBBA WALLACE, Michael Strahan, ‘Great Expectations’, (season 1, ep. 102, aired Feb 22, 2022). ©Netflix /Courtesy Everett Collection

Michael went to space on Blue Origin as the third passenger space flight in 2021 with four other passengers. He gushes about his experience and that he even wants to go back.

“It was surreal,” Strahan described the experience in an Instagram video. “It was unbelievable. It’s hard even to describe it and it’s going to take a little bit to process it. I’ve got my wings, and I can fly. I did today,” he said further.

Good Morning Family

LOS ANGELES – July 13: Sophia Strahan, Michael Strahan, Isabella Strahan at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards 2017 at the Pauley Pavilion on July 13, 2017 in Westwood, CA

The TV personality and former NFL player is a happy family man. He and his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, have two children together. They divorced in 1996, after four years of marriage. Strahan got married again in 1999 to Jean Muggli, and they welcomed twin daughters Isabella and Sophia in 2004. They divorced in 2006.

Michael is a proud father to his children. He posted a photo on Thanksgiving, relishing the joy of fatherhood with the caption- “There is so much I am thankful for. There is nothing I am more thankful for than the honor of being a father to this group. My TEAM for LIFE! Happy Thanksgiving to everyone.”

He recently took a trip to see his relatives in texas and shared a sneak peek into his life at home on social media. He shared a photo of a yellow cake with chocolate icing, which he had already dug into and enjoyed.

Photo by: Dennis Van Tine/starmaxinc.com STAR MAX 2018 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Telephone/Fax: (212) 995-1196 2/13/18 Michael Strahan at a screening Of Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther’ in New York City.

“When in Texas… Gotta have some home cooking. My brother cooked the food, but of course, my Mom had to make my favorite cake! Nothing but smiles and a full stomach. Lol, #tbt,” he captioned the photo. Fans were pleased to see this and commented with delight, teasing that they bet he had more cake than he showed.