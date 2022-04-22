ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Michael Strahan Shares A Rare Glimpse Into His Family Life

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YEbwP_0fHNuneJ00

The Good Morning America host, Michael Strahan, loves to spend time with his family when he is not on the show. He is an all-around family man, playing his part as a son, brother, and father as well as he can. He recently paid tribute to his late father on Instagram on what would have been his 85th birthday.

“There is not a day that goes by where I don’t miss him. He is and will always be my hero and number 1 fan. Happy birthday, dad!!! Thank you for showing me how to be a man and a great human being. Love you.” He captioned it alongside a photo of him and his late dad, Gene Strahan.

Michael Strahan, the football player

The tall, dark and handsome TV personality started as a professional American football player. For fifteen years, he played for the New York Giants of the National Football League. Furthermore, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014, and Super Bowl XLVIII was dedicated to his induction.

After his time at the NFL in 2008, the 50-year-old became a football analyst on Fox NFL Sunday. Later on, he served as a co-host of ABC‘s Good Morning America as well as Live! with Kelly and Michael from 2012 to 2016. In 2016, Strahan Jr. left Live! with Kelly and Michael to work at Good Morning America full time.

Likewise, his work at Live! with Kelly and Michael earned him two Daytime Emmy Awards in 2015 and 2016.

Tallest Person to Fly in Space

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EjelO_0fHNuneJ00
RACE: BUBBA WALLACE, Michael Strahan, ‘Great Expectations’, (season 1, ep. 102, aired Feb 22, 2022). ©Netflix /Courtesy Everett Collection

Michael went to space on Blue Origin as the third passenger space flight in 2021 with four other passengers. He gushes about his experience and that he even wants to go back.

“It was surreal,” Strahan described the experience in an Instagram video. “It was unbelievable. It’s hard even to describe it and it’s going to take a little bit to process it. I’ve got my wings, and I can fly. I did today,” he said further.

Good Morning Family

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1evKmO_0fHNuneJ00
LOS ANGELES – July 13: Sophia Strahan, Michael Strahan, Isabella Strahan at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards 2017 at the Pauley Pavilion on July 13, 2017 in Westwood, CA

The TV personality and former NFL player is a happy family man. He and his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, have two children together. They divorced in 1996, after four years of marriage. Strahan got married again in 1999 to Jean Muggli, and they welcomed twin daughters Isabella and Sophia in 2004. They divorced in 2006.

Michael is a proud father to his children. He posted a photo on Thanksgiving, relishing the joy of fatherhood with the caption- “There is so much I am thankful for. There is nothing I am more thankful for than the honor of being a father to this group. My TEAM for LIFE! Happy Thanksgiving to everyone.”

He recently took a trip to see his relatives in texas and shared a sneak peek into his life at home on social media. He shared a photo of a yellow cake with chocolate icing, which he had already dug into and enjoyed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B6Cr9_0fHNuneJ00
Photo by: Dennis Van Tine/starmaxinc.com STAR MAX 2018 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Telephone/Fax: (212) 995-1196 2/13/18 Michael Strahan at a screening Of Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther’ in New York City.

“When in Texas… Gotta have some home cooking. My brother cooked the food, but of course, my Mom had to make my favorite cake! Nothing but smiles and a full stomach. Lol, #tbt,” he captioned the photo. Fans were pleased to see this and commented with delight, teasing that they bet he had more cake than he showed.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan leaves fans in hysterics with fail in home video

Michael Strahan enjoys spending time at home with his family and kids, but no one seems to grab his attention quite like his adorable dog, Enzo. In a new video he shared, the Good Morning America star aimed to show off his pup's special set of skills, only for it to end up falling hilariously flat.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Hello Magazine

Tiger Woods actually met rumoured fiancée Erica Herman years ago – inside relationship

Golf legend Tiger Woods, 46, has returned to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club just over one year after he was involved in a horror car crash. As well as his two children Sam, 14, and Charlie, 13, the 15-time major champion's girlfriend of five years Erica Herman is likely rooting for his success. But who is Erica and how did they meet? Here's everything we know about Tiger's current partner and his dating history…
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's unrecognisable transformation in before-and-after beach photos

Kelly Ripa is renowned for her sense of fun and doesn't take herself too seriously - as a result, she has a legion of fans who adore following her on social media. One memorable post the TV favorite shared not too long ago involved a fun before-and-after photo during a beach stroll in The Hamptons, where she owns a holiday home.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Fatherhood#Super Bowl Xlviii#American#The New York Giants#Fox Nfl#Abc
Elle

Michelle Obama Shares Rare New Photo of Daughters Malia and Sasha

It isn’t often the Obamas post family photos on social media, but former First Lady Michelle Obama shared a new shot of her, Barack Obama, and their adult daughters Malia and Sasha Obama yesterday to promote their Netflix show Our Great National Parks. “Over the years, @BarackObama and I...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Battling Brain Tumor, Wendi Lou Lee From ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Stayed Strong With Faith

Little House on the Prairie boasted as wide a cast of child actors as adult stars. One of the former group was Wendi Lou Lee who, with her twin sister Brenda, played baby Grace Ingalls in her younger years. She has recently added her voice to the testimonies about working with Michael Landon and shared the important role faith has played in her life – especially after a dire health battle.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Turn Heads With Their Red Carpet Debut

Over a year into dating, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are finally making their red carpet debut. The attractive couple undoubtedly turned heads upon their arrival at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 27. While the pair have publicized their sweet romance on Instagram and in interviews throughout the past few months, Sunday marks the first time they posed together on a red carpet. Harvey was a work of art in a sparkly couture gown from Tony Ward, while Jordan looked dapper in a sleek black tux.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares rare personal photographs during break from ABC

David Muir has made quite the name for himself as a prominent figure on ABC News and the beloved host of World News Tonight. However, the hard-working journalist shared on social media that he was making good use of the holiday weekend by taking a vacation. VIDEO: Robin Roberts marks...
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
142K+
Followers
7K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy