Royal Family Shares Picture Of The Queen When She Was Two Years Old To Celebrate 96th Birthday

 2 days ago
The world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth, clocks 96 today, and the royal family celebrates her by posting a throwback picture of her when she was two years old. The royal family posted a cute birthday picture of the Queen as a 2-year-old to celebrate her birthday. Although the formal celebration will occur in June, the post summarized how the Queen became the first longest-serving monarch in British history.

Then a princess, she was not expected to become the Queen until her uncle, King Edward VIII, abdicated the throne in 1936. “Her life changed in 1936 when her uncle, King Edward VIII, abdicated, her father became King George VI, and the young Princess became the heir presumptive.”

Queen Elizabeth, with the wide smile

The cute photo shows the beautiful queen lying on her stomach with her two arms supporting her chin and a pretty wide smile across her face. Obviously, the queen has had her beautiful hair curls from birth. Undeniably, for the royal family to share such a rare photo with the world is surprising, but it’s a significant milestone in the Queen’s life, so it’s understandable, and we love to see it.

Prior to the throwback photo, the royal family released a new portrait of the Queen taken a month ago, a day before her birthday. The photo features the Queen in a green caped gown, standing between her two favorite ponies, Bybeck Nightingale and Bybeck Katie.

Queen Elizabeth’s 96th birthday coincides with her 70 years on the throne— a platinum jubilee, as the queen ascended the throne when she was 25. “Following the sad death of her father in 1952, Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II aged just 25, and this year is celebrating 70 years on the throne – a first in British history.”

Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also Paid Their Tribute

Also, Prince William and Catherine didn’t hesitate to give their heartfelt tribute to the Queen on their Instagram page, “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 96th birthday today!” They posted this alongside a photo of the duo with the Queen. Additionally, they called the Queen an inspiration to many.

“An inspiration to so many across the UK, the Commonwealth, and the world, it’s particularly special to be celebrating in this Platinum Jubilee year.”

London, UK. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II visits a replica of one of the original Sainsbury’s stores in Covent Garden, London, on the occasion of their 150th anniversary. May 22nd 2019 Ref: LMK73-J4930-230519 Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media WWW.LMKMEDIA.COM

However, Prince William and Catherine aren’t the only royal family members that appreciated the Queen. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also posted numerous pictures on their page to celebrate her 96th birthday and the Platinum Jubilee, “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a particularly special 96th birthday today, as we celebrate her Platinum Jubilee year. 🎊🎈.”

