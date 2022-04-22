Years Prior To Johnny Depp Trial, Amber Heard Was Arrested For Domestic Violence Against Ex-Girlfriend Tasya Van Ree: Details

Prior to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's domestic abuse trial, the Pirates of the Caribbean 's star's violent past was well known amongst the public — but the actress, 36, has been involved in physical altercations as well.

The Aquaman star dated photographer Tasya van Ree , 45, from 2008 to 2012, and in 2009, Heard was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence in Seattle after the women got into a fight, as she allegedly grabbed van Ree and struck her.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the charges were dropped and the incident was kept under wraps — until 2016, when it resurfaced amid Heard and Depp's divorce proceedings. Because of the drama that was going on between her ex and the Edward Scissorhands actor, van Ree released a statement to clear Heard's name.

Article continues below advertisement

"In 2009, Amber was wrongfully accused for an incident that was misinterpreted and over-sensationalized by two individuals in a powerful position," she said. "I recount hints of misogynistic attitudes toward us which alter appeared to be homophobic when they found out we were domestic partners and not just 'friends.' Charges were quickly dropped and she was released moments later."

"It's disheartening that Amber's integrity and story are being questioned yet again," the artist continued. "Amber is a brilliant, honest and beautiful woman and I have the utmost respect for her. We shared five wonderful years together and remain close to this day."

In Depp and Heard's trial, he brought up the ordeal, saying, "several women who have been in a relationship with Ms. Heard have come forward to share their personal experiences of brutal violence and other abuse at the hands of Ms. Heard."

Article continues below advertisement

While van Ree is supporting her ex, a few Hollywood stars have spoken out against her. Alec Baldwin 's daughter Ireland, 26, recently made it clear that she's team Depp with an Instagram post.

"The thing is, I know women who are exactly like this. They are manipulative and cold and they use their very womanhood to play victim and turn the world against the man because we live in a society where it's cool to say men are all the worst and blah blah f***ity blah," her message read. "Men can experience abuse too and this absolute disaster of a human being Amber Heard is a terrible person. I hope Johnny gets his reputation and his life back."