Fishers Softball Falls To Yorktown

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – North Posey got a one hit complete game from Erin Hayne in a 3-0 victory over Sullivan. Hayne had 17 strikeouts in the win for North Posey. Kendal Edmondson had the lone hit for Sullivan.
One of the biggest dates on the local high school calendar is here. The cross-town rivalry between Bloomington North and Bloomington South can get fierce, and the teams are set to face off once again. The Panthers host the Cougars at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in The Herald-Times Game of the Week.
Purdue has seen one player hit the transfer portal Thursday evening. The player is Eric Hunter Jr., a veteran guard with 128 games played (78 starts) over four seasons with the Boilermakers. Hunter has hit the portal as a graduate transfer. Hunter’s decision is an interesting one as he has...
Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
The Ohio State basketball team was one of the final teams that Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack was considering. He had averaged almost 17 points per game last season as a member of the Wildcats. He even visited Columbus last week. Ultimately, he decided on somewhere else. Pack decided to...
Purdue basketball received some great news Friday for the 2022-23 season. Zach Edey – the starting center this past season – revealed on Twitter that he will be returning for his third year with the program. “Definitely ready to get to work again,” Edey wrote in his note. “See you in Mackey.”
With less than a month to go in the track and field season until sectional week, here's a look back and a glance at what to look forward to with May right around Turn 4. The seniors on the Mustangs girls' team picked up a nice bookend on their careers with another win at the 13-team Park Tudor Showcase. Edgewood won the title in 2019 and came up just a few points short in 2020, so it's been a meet where things have gone well for this group.
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Harrison was able to tie McCutcheon in a two-game series. McCutcheon won the first game 7-6, but the Raiders came back on Thursday and took the second game 6-4. It was a hard-fought battle from both teams. Harrison took the early lead in the first...
CARMEL, Ind. — It's a sunny spring day and baseball teams can’t wait to hit the field. Recently, though, there’s been one thing missing: umpires. “We’re filling the void the best we can. It’s a numbers game at this point. You either have the bodies to match the number of games or you don’t. I am working every night and on weekends,” said Brent Hunt, a high school umpire.
One hit generally isn’t enough to win a softball game, and that was the case today. As the Boilermakers fell 6-0 to Michigan State. Purdue was hoping to stop the Spartans’ offensive attack and put themselves back in the win column after ashut-out loss in the team’s return to Bittinger Stadium yesterday against Michigan State.
MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – The clock struck midnight for Cinderella team Purdue Fort Wayne, who lost in three sets to Ball State in the MIVA tournament championship. Jon Diedrich led the Mastodons with 10 kills. Vicente Ibarra had the next highest on the team with nine. Purdue Fort Wayne came within striking distance of taking […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Sullivan’s Wyatt Piel won the annual Bob Arnett Invitational at Rea Park on Saturday afternoon. Piel won a sudden death playoff over teammate Gavin Jenkins and Terre Haute South’s Peyton Turner. They all finished with an 82. Jenkins finished 2nd and Turner was 3rd. Here are the team scores: Bloomington […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute South baseball team defeated Sullivan 7-4 on Friday evening. The Braves have won four of their last five games and improve to 9-2 on the season. Sullivan drops to 3-8 on the year.
