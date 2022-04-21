ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Fishers Softball Falls To Yorktown

By Admin
fisherstigersathletics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJones took the win for Yorktown going all seven and allowing 1 hit while...

fisherstigersathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Sullivan Softball falls to North Posey

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – North Posey got a one hit complete game from Erin Hayne in a 3-0 victory over Sullivan. Hayne had 17 strikeouts in the win for North Posey. Kendal Edmondson had the lone hit for Sullivan.
SULLIVAN, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue guard with over 100 games played hits transfer portal

Purdue has seen one player hit the transfer portal Thursday evening. The player is Eric Hunter Jr., a veteran guard with 128 games played (78 starts) over four seasons with the Boilermakers. Hunter has hit the portal as a graduate transfer. Hunter’s decision is an interesting one as he has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fishers, IN
City
Yorktown, IN
Fishers, IN
Sports
Yorktown, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
FanSided

Ohio State basketball loses transfer for not offering a car

The Ohio State basketball team was one of the final teams that Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack was considering. He had averaged almost 17 points per game last season as a member of the Wildcats. He even visited Columbus last week. Ultimately, he decided on somewhere else. Pack decided to...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Zach Edey reveals decision for Purdue's 2022-23 season

Purdue basketball received some great news Friday for the 2022-23 season. Zach Edey – the starting center this past season – revealed on Twitter that he will be returning for his third year with the program. “Definitely ready to get to work again,” Edey wrote in his note. “See you in Mackey.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Herald-Times

From Abram to Zhang, high school track is off to a fast start for Bloomington area schools

With less than a month to go in the track and field season until sectional week, here's a look back and a glance at what to look forward to with May right around Turn 4. The seniors on the Mustangs girls' team picked up a nice bookend on their careers with another win at the 13-team Park Tudor Showcase. Edgewood won the title in 2019 and came up just a few points short in 2020, so it's been a meet where things have gone well for this group.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Striking Out#Tigers
WLFI.com

Harrison baseball ties two game series with McCutcheon

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Harrison was able to tie McCutcheon in a two-game series. McCutcheon won the first game 7-6, but the Raiders came back on Thursday and took the second game 6-4. It was a hard-fought battle from both teams. Harrison took the early lead in the first...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

‘The worst I’ve ever seen' | Indiana umpires stretched thin as fear on the field keeps many away

CARMEL, Ind. — It's a sunny spring day and baseball teams can’t wait to hit the field. Recently, though, there’s been one thing missing: umpires. “We’re filling the void the best we can. It’s a numbers game at this point. You either have the bodies to match the number of games or you don’t. I am working every night and on weekends,” said Brent Hunt, a high school umpire.
CARMEL, IN
WANE 15

Cinderella run ends for Mastodons men’s volleyball

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – The clock struck midnight for Cinderella team Purdue Fort Wayne, who lost in three sets to Ball State in the MIVA tournament championship. Jon Diedrich led the Mastodons with 10 kills. Vicente Ibarra had the next highest on the team with nine. Purdue Fort Wayne came within striking distance of taking […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Wyatt Piel wins Bob Arnett Invitational

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Sullivan’s Wyatt Piel won the annual Bob Arnett Invitational at Rea Park on Saturday afternoon. Piel won a sudden death playoff over teammate Gavin Jenkins and Terre Haute South’s Peyton Turner. They all finished with an 82. Jenkins finished 2nd and Turner was 3rd. Here are the team scores: Bloomington […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute South defeats Sullivan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute South baseball team defeated Sullivan 7-4 on Friday evening. The Braves have won four of their last five games and improve to 9-2 on the season. Sullivan drops to 3-8 on the year.
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy