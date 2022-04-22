FishTales: Fort Parker State Park

We are so fortunate to have the Texarkana Repertory Company in our town. They bring so many great shows we have the chance to enjoy every year. This year is no different. This tradition had to take a break for a couple of years because of Covid but the Reveal Party is back. This is where you'll find out what productions are in store for us this season and meet the people that make this all happen.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO