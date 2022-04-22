12-year-old girl shot and killed on Bigelow Street

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest regarding the death of 12-year-old Aliza Spencer.

Kraham says that Spencer suffered a single shot to the chest while walking around the neighborhood with her family around 10 p. m. on Thursday April 21.

At this time, the Binghamton Police Department have not released the name/s of a potential subject, and have not identified the killer’s motive.

Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski says that this incident was a “heinous killing.”

Mayor Kraham says that “every possible law enforcement resource available is being assigned to this case;” however, he urges anyone with information to contact the Binghamton Police Bureau at 772-7080.

Aliza Spencer was a sixth-grade student at East Middle School.

“Aliza was a bright, talented child who will be profoundly missed in the Binghamton City School District,” said Binghamton Superintendent Dr. Tonia Thompson.

The Binghamton City School District announced that counselors are available at East Middle School throughout the school day for anyone in need of support. Counselors will also be available tomorrow, Saturday, April 23 from 10:00 a. m. to 1:00 p. m.

The investigation remains ongoing.

