ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

12-year-old girl shot and killed on Bigelow Street

By Roy Santa Croce, Jim Ehmke
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b02E7_0fHNr9ep00

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest regarding the death of 12-year-old Aliza Spencer.

Kraham says that Spencer suffered a single shot to the chest while walking around the neighborhood with her family around 10 p. m. on Thursday April 21.

At this time, the Binghamton Police Department have not released the name/s of a potential subject, and have not identified the killer’s motive.

Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski says that this incident was a “heinous killing.”

Mayor Kraham says that “every possible law enforcement resource available is being assigned to this case;” however, he urges anyone with information to contact the Binghamton Police Bureau at 772-7080.

Aliza Spencer was a sixth-grade student at East Middle School.

“Aliza was a bright, talented child who will be profoundly missed in the Binghamton City School District,” said Binghamton Superintendent Dr. Tonia Thompson.

The Binghamton City School District announced that counselors are available at East Middle School throughout the school day for anyone in need of support. Counselors will also be available tomorrow, Saturday, April 23 from 10:00 a. m. to 1:00 p. m.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Early morning shooting sparks investigation in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning shooting in Elmira left one individual shot, leading police into an investigation in an attempt to find the suspect. According to Police, there were reports of shots fired early Sunday morning, resulting in a response around 2:36 a.m. from officers. Police arrived at West Hudson Street and discovered […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
Binghamton, NY
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Middle School#Binghamton Superintendent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky woman says boyfriend ‘urinated on her clothes, punched her in the face, threw her dog across room’

A reported domestic assault between a girlfriend and boyfriend landed a Kentucky man in jail. Police were dispatched to Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after a female victim accused Devin Vasquez, 25, of urinating on her clothes, punching her in the face, throwing her dog across the room and breaking her iPhone.
KENTUCKY STATE
PIX11

7-year-old girl shot outside home in Hempstead

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 7-year-old girl was shot outside her family’s home on Long Island when a man opened fire on a group of people Saturday. The shooting happened in Hempstead around 2:51 p.m. Witnesses told PIX11 News that a man walked out of a nearby deli, pulled out a gun, pointed it toward […]
HEMPSTEAD, NY
WETM 18 News

Police respond to two incidents within an hour in Elmira, Saturday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police in Elmira were busy Saturday afternoon after responding to two separate incidents that occurred on Elmira’s Southside. Around 4:10 p.m. police were called out to the Family Fitness Center on Elmira’s Southside to the back-end of the building. An 18 News reporter was on the scene and could see Elmira […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Police investigating early-morning shots fired in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police in Ithaca are searching for individual/s responsible for shots fired in the city early Sunday. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of Hudson Street, near the intersection with Giles Street, at 1:09 a.m. on April 24 for reported shots fired. Witnesses in the area had heard […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy