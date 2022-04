I am confused and appalled by the reaction to the 8-year-old child who stole a bag of chips, was being taken home to his parents by the police in their police car, to hopefully be reprimanded by his parents for stealing, and ends up being defended. (“Syracuse police stop a boy, 8, over stolen chips. Sobbing, accusations and a viral video ensue,” April 19, 2022). This same child, in 10 years, might be the person who breaks into your home because he learned it is OK to steal small things and be defended.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO