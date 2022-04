An officer who protected the Hudson Valley for 27-years is fighting for his life after he was shot days before he was set to retire. A father of five is dead. On Wednesday around 2:10 p.m., members of the FBI's Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, a multi-agency task force including members of the Yonkers Police Department, were conducting a law enforcement investigation in the area of Elm Street and Linden Street related to illegal firearms.

