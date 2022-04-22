ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemonade lawsuit: Man sues Kraft Heinz, calling lemonade mix ‘misleading’

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
An Alabama man has filed a class-action lawsuit against food conglomerate Kraft Heinz, claiming that the company’s lemonade mix only makes 6 quarts of the drink, rather than the 8 it claims.

The lawsuit, filed by DeMarcus Rodgers Thursday in Alabama North District Court, is asking for the company to change its packaging and for all who were impacted to be paid three times “actual damages.”

The lawsuit alleges that while Kraft Heinz markets their Country Time lemonade and pink lemonade in 19-ounce canisters as providing 8 quarts of lemonade when the drink is prepared according to the labeling directions, there is only enough powder to make 6 quarts, WIAT reported.

The lawsuit argues “Kraft Heinz’ acts and practices as described herein have misled and deceived and/or likely to mislead and deceive members of the Alabama Subclass and the general public of the State of Alabama. … By its actions, Kraft Heinz is disseminating uniform false labelling, concerning the 19 oz canisters of Country Time lemonade and pink lemonade powder drink mixes, which by its nature is unfair, deceptive, untrue, and/or misleading.”

In the lawsuit, Rodgers claims he bought the pink lemonade and lemonade powder and noticed they “tasted diluted” before realizing there was only enough powder to properly make 6 quarts, The Miami Herald reported. In order to make up for the lost powder, Rodgers claimed he had to buy additional canisters of lemonade.

In an emailed statement, Kraft Heinz responded to the lawsuit saying: “We are aware of the lawsuit, but believe it lacks any merit. We will strongly defend against the allegations.”

