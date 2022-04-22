ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revamp Your Wardrobe With Just 1 Piece: This Twist-Hem Crop Top

By Suzy Forman
 3 days ago

We’re currently in the process of revamping our wardrobe. We’re pulling the old KonMari Method out and trying to donate anything that doesn’t spark immediate joy . We’re sick of staring at the same pieces, season after season, year after year, and thinking, “Sure, I’ll wear that soon.” We never do!

It can seem scary getting rid of so many items at once — like you need to immediately replace all of them. But you don’t! You could get rid of five tops, for example, and replace them with just one . A top you’ll actually want to wear. Something that can be incorporated into so many different outfits. Something cute and flattering and versatile. Something like this top from Amazon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VWbAb_0fHNnSfd00
Amazon

See it!

Get the JINKESI Shrot Sleeve Twist Front T-Shirt for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is a cotton-blend tee, so it’s light and breathable. It has some nice stretch to it too! It has simple short sleeves and a round neckline, but the hem is obviously the star detail here. It has a permanent twist effect in front, gathering the fabric to cinch the waist without putting any actual pressure on it. This twist also makes this a crop top, which is always a welcome addition to our spring and summer wardrobe!

This top comes in so many colors too. Over 30! There are mostly solids, but you’ll also find camo, tie-dye, stripes and more. The ones that say “happy” with a little heart graphic are just the cutest. Just a couple of these tops in your closet and you could have countless cute looks waiting for you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9t3w_0fHNnSfd00
Amazon

See it!

Keep things simple and wear this tee with any cut of jeans or denim shorts, a pair of your favorite sneakers or sandals on your feet. A reliable everyday look! You could also try this tee with a high-rise midi skirt and block heels to dress it up a bit, or wear it with a boyfriend blazer and biker shorts with combat boots to majorly up your street style. How about trying it with a longline cardigan, faux-leather leggings and knee-high boots? We need to try every possible look!

Not your style? Shop more from JINKESI here and check out more T-shirts here ! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for other ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

