Welcome to the week of the 2022 NFL Draft. Seven days from now the Dallas Cowboys will have a draft class that, they hope, will justify the way that they have approached team-building this offseason. It was not shocking at all to see Dallas sit out the major parts of free agency, but the reason that was so often listed was that the draft had yet to come. Well the draft cometh which means it is officially go time.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO