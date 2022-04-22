The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week

Hip-hop is huge and all encompassing both as a style of music and culturally. When a genre has a lot of artists and fans, that leads to more people being passionate about it. But with that passion comes with complaints and hang-ups, some of which can be unfounded at best and offensive at its worst. Everyone has thoughts on hip-hop and the direction it's going in, and that's fine, but certain issues are silly, and not worth the time put into them. As it comes to hip-hop, a lot of the thing rap fans hand-wring over have been there for a long time. In other cases, new things pop up that fans take issue with. Either way, it's time to let them all go. Let's get into the things hip-hop fans need to get over in 2022.

HIP HOP ・ 4 DAYS AGO