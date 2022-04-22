ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week

By Robby Seabrook III
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you....

ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Megan Thee Stallion
Pusha T
Here Are 16 Things Hip-Hop Fans Need to Get Over in 2022

Hip-hop is huge and all encompassing both as a style of music and culturally. When a genre has a lot of artists and fans, that leads to more people being passionate about it. But with that passion comes with complaints and hang-ups, some of which can be unfounded at best and offensive at its worst. Everyone has thoughts on hip-hop and the direction it's going in, and that's fine, but certain issues are silly, and not worth the time put into them. As it comes to hip-hop, a lot of the thing rap fans hand-wring over have been there for a long time. In other cases, new things pop up that fans take issue with. Either way, it's time to let them all go. Let's get into the things hip-hop fans need to get over in 2022.
Pusha T, Blxst, Mike Dean and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

As we progress further into spring and things continue to heat up outside, the same can be said for the rap game with the release of some hot, new music this week. A long-awaited album from a top-level lyricist has finally arrived, the XXL Awards 2022 winner for Best New Artist of the Year puts out a new project, a Texas veteran continues his run of 4/20-themed releases and more.
Pusha T Shrugs Off Drake’s Apparent Diss to Him on Leaked Jack Harlow Song

Pusha T seems to be unbothered by the apparent diss aimed at him by Drake on a recently leaked Jack Harlow song. In an interview with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club that dropped on Friday (April 22), Pusha T was asked if he was preparing to drop another response in his ongoing feud with Drake after a leaked Jack Harlow track featuring Drizzy made its rounds online. Despite the fact that many people believe that some of Drake's rhymes on the Jack Harlow track, tentatively titled "Have a Turn," are subliminal shots aimed at Pusha T, the It's Almost Dry MC isn't sweating it at all this time.
These Are the Celebrities Hip-Hop Will Always Have Love For

Hip-hop definitely does have a family and friends package. Only the real get to experience the luxury of not being an artist while being embraced by those who are. Admission into this club varies, but what’s the criteria?. For some like political commentator Ari Melber, it’s the fact that...
Kid Cudi Doubles Down on Kanye West Beef, Says Pusha T Collab With Ye Is His Final Song With West

Kid Cudi is making it clear that he is still no longer friends with Kanye West despite the two being on a song together on Pusha T's upcoming album. Last night (April 18), a version of Pusha T's forthcoming It's Almost Dry album leaked onto the internet, revealing a song called "Rock N Roll," which also features Kid Cudi and Ye. This morning (April 19), Cudder hopped on Twitter to clear the air about the track.
The Break Presents – SleazyWorld Go

The SleazyWorld Go movement is prospering right now. The evolving fame can be attributed to the 24-year-old’s hit song “Sleazy Flow”—a 2-minute stick talk anthem that has nearly 20 million combined spins between Spotify and YouTube. The song, released in 2021, showcases Sleazy’s conversational flow and ear for glass-shattering beats. And those cheat codes of his artistry are exactly what’s brought attention to his name ever since he began rapping.
Drake Memes Go Viral After ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Breakup Rumors Spark

Rumors about A$AP Rocky and Rihanna unceremoniously splitting have the internet going nuts and Drake memes are going viral as a result. On Thursday (April 14), social media became abuzz after rumors began to circulate that pregnant Rihanna and her unborn child's father A$AP Rocky had called it quits due to since-deleted tweets claiming so posted by @Louis_via_Roma. The stunning claims came with the reasoning that RiRi had allegedly caught Rocky cheating on her with Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi. Another report from Deux Moi blog claimed the couple was recently spotted at Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles and Rihanna was seen crying at the table before leaving without Rocky.
A Live-Action ‘Voltron’ Movie Is Coming to Amazon

From days long ago, from uncharted regions of the universe, comes a legend... the legend of Voltron, defender of the universe. The ’80s animated series Voltron remains popular amongst fans nostalgic for the era, and the series has gotten several animated revivals through the years. Surprisingly, a big-screen version of Voltron — about a team of heroes who pilot five robotic lions that combine together to form one giant, badass robot — has never made into a big-screen movie, even as most of the era’s most popular kids cartoons like Transformers and G.I. Joe got their own cinematic adaptations.
DaBaby Punches His Own Artist Wisdom – Watch

DaBaby is trending on Twitter after a video surfaced of him reportedly punching his own artist Wisdom. In a clip posted on @prince_mazani’s Instagram account on Saturday (April 23), DaBaby is walking backstage at what appears to be inside a stadium when suddenly he swings on Wisdom, who is an artist on the North Carolina rapper’s Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment label. In the video, it appears as if DaBaby and Wisdom both connected with their punches but suffered no severe injuries. Thankfully, the fight was quickly broken up by security guards, personnel and some police officers.
