The 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans comes to an end on Sunday with the final round at TPC Louisiana. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 4 on TV or online. The third round of the Zurich was a birdie fest from start to finish. With the players competing in the four ball format, in which teammates play their own balls and take the best score between them per hole, a lot of teams went low. One of those teams happened to already be in the lead before the round began.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO