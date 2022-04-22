RAW: Florida wedding guests complain of eating marijuana-infused food

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – It was not a free piece of furniture sitting in a home under construction in Southwest Florida; it was a large alligator. Video shows a roughly 12-foot reptile found laying on the ground of a Charlotte County home early in the morning on March 14 in the Babcock Ranch community.
The guests were not feeling the love at a Florida wedding that descended into chaos and resulted in felony charges against the bride and caterer for allegedly lacing the food with marijuana. Attendees at the reception for Danya and Andrew Svoboda's wedding on Feb. 19 in Longwood told police they...
Students at the Norfolk County Agricultural High School participated in a Gay Student Alliance protest/rally in Walpole, MA on March 11, 2022. The event was held in conjunction with the school administration to support a nationwide student protest over anti-LGBT government education plans in Florida and Texas. (Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
March 29 (UPI) -- The seat of a teen who fell out of a theme ride park to his death was still locked into place after the ride stopped, Florida investigators said in a report released Tuesday. Tyre Sampson, 14, of St. Louis died Thursday after plummeting from the Free...
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
A one-year-old child who went missing in Florida over the weekend was yesterday found dead in a septic tank, police have said. Jose Lara is thought to have fallen into the tank in a 'tragic accident', the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post. On March 27...
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Fox35Orlando and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A popular chicken restaurant chain is about to open several new locations in the state of Florida.
NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared one week ago after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama on Saturday evening, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday...
Police in Miami arrested a 41-year-old woman in the deaths of her two children, aged 3 and 5, after officers responded to repeated hang-up 911 calls from her apartment where they found their tied-up bodies.
One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
A BRIDE who insisted that her wedding should be child-free has prompted anger after revealing that she sent a bill to people who dared to bring their offspring to her nuptials. The woman took to Reddit to explain the situation in a post on the website's Am I The Asshole?...
A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
One of the most haunted places in Florida: Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando"Greenwood Cemetery" by NatalieMaynor is marked with CC BY 2.0. Orlando is an amazing city. Part tropical, part concrete, and all fun, I've loved living here. But one of the things I love most is all the haunted activities for ghost enthusiasts. If you're new to Florida like me, you may be surprised (or thrilled) to learn that it is in fact stuffed with ghosts and legends.
