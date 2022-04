BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In Sunday’s rubber match between WKU Softball and the visiting Marshall Thundering Herd, Taylor Sanders connected for two RBI in each of her three plate appearances. Sanders’ six RBI tied former Hilltopper and current assistant coach Dani Pugh as the fifth player to match the program record. Sanders was joined by Brylee Hage with multi-hit games while Shelby Nunn picked up the complete-game shutout win in the 10-0 five-inning victory.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO