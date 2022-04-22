Guy Who Mike Tyson Hit on Plane Has Lengthy Criminal Record

Chris Reed

Well, we can't say that we didn't see this one coming.

By now you're aware of the guy who antagonized Mike Tyson on a JetBlue plane. The former boxing champ had enough and ended up hitting a few times.

Now, we are learning more about the guy who was involved in the altercation with Tyson, while on the plane.

TMZ reports that Melvin Townsend III, 36, is the guy who got roughed up by Tyson and now we have a look at his past.

Townsend's criminal record is extensive and has convictions for fraud, grand theft, burglary, possession of controlled substances, and trafficking in stolen property.

TMZ reports that In 2018, Townsend reportedly broke onto a property and stole a trailer that was later found hitched to his pickup truck.

It doesn't stop there, DailyMail reports that the man who got into the altercation with Tyson has also served time in prison. According to the Mail, Townsend was released from prison in July 2020 after serving 15 months of a 25-month sentence for using a fraudulent personal ID.

So what started the fight on the plane? Well, Tyson's reps now say that Townsend threw a water bottle at the former champ and that is when Tyson stepped up to defend himself.

According to reports, Townsend did not want to press charges on Tyson and both men were free to go after the plane landed.

If you missed it, here's the altercation from the plane.