ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Guy Who Mike Tyson Hit on Plane Has Lengthy Criminal Record

By Chris Reed
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qIUSW_0fHNjpv400
Chris Reed

Well, we can't say that we didn't see this one coming.

By now you're aware of the guy who antagonized Mike Tyson on a JetBlue plane. The former boxing champ had enough and ended up hitting a few times.

Now, we are learning more about the guy who was involved in the altercation with Tyson, while on the plane.

TMZ reports that Melvin Townsend III, 36, is the guy who got roughed up by Tyson and now we have a look at his past.

Townsend's criminal record is extensive and has convictions for fraud, grand theft, burglary, possession of controlled substances, and trafficking in stolen property.

TMZ reports that In 2018, Townsend reportedly broke onto a property and stole a trailer that was later found hitched to his pickup truck.

It doesn't stop there, DailyMail reports that the man who got into the altercation with Tyson has also served time in prison. According to the Mail, Townsend was released from prison in July 2020 after serving 15 months of a 25-month sentence for using a fraudulent personal ID.

So what started the fight on the plane? Well, Tyson's reps now say that Townsend threw a water bottle at the former champ and that is when Tyson stepped up to defend himself.

According to reports, Townsend did not want to press charges on Tyson and both men were free to go after the plane landed.

If you missed it, here's the altercation from the plane.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
The Independent

Woman recorded cell phone video of the moment she was accidentally shot and killed

A Texas woman recorded a cell phone video showing the moment that a man allegedly accidentally pulled the trigger of a handgun he though was unloaded and killed her.Karina Isabel Tobias, 21, died on 12 April, after succombing to gunshot injuries in an El Paso area hospital, according to officials.“Karina had an accident,” according to a GoFundMe page from her family, which has raised more than $8,000 for medical bills and funeral expenses. “Karina was a young (soul) full of life, full of dreams, and more than anything full of love to give.”A week later, police arrested 24-year-old Efrain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yardbarker

Two suspects released from custody after physical altercation with Mike Tyson on airplane

Two suspects were taken into custody on Thursday and later released after getting into a physical altercation with Hall of Fame fighter Mike Tyson onboard an airplane. Video obtained by TMZ showed Tyson punching a man who was continuously antagonizing him aboard a JetBlue flight leaving San Francisco International Airport. Barstool later released a video showing a before-and-aftermath of the incident.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Popculture

Man Punched Multiple Times by Mike Tyson Makes Big Legal Move

The man who was punched multiple times by Mike Tyson is getting ready to take legal action. According to TMZ Sports, Melvin Townsend III hired a lawyer shortly after the attack, which happened on an airplane in San Francisco. The lawyer, Matt Morgan from Morgan & Morgan, told TMZ Sports, "Our client is a big Mike Tyson fan. When Mike Tyson boarded the plane, he became overly excited. At first, their interaction was cordial."
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Criminal Record#Combat
Black Enterprise

Passenger Loses It: Woman Arrested After Pulling Emergency Inflatable Slide to Escape Airplane

A traveler on an airplane faces several charges after she dared to open the emergency exit door of an aircraft as it was about to take off in New York. According to WIVB, 24-year-old Cynthia McKnight who hails from Sacramento, California, was arrested at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Tuesday night. Her arrest was described as “unruly behavior,” and she was handed a number of charges, including disorderly conduct, harassment, trespass, and criminal mischief, due to opening a side emergency door on the airplane and sliding down the inflatable slide to the tarmac.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Spun

Look: What Mike Tyson Did After Airplane Altercation

On Wednesday, retired boxing superstar Mike Tyson made headlines for punching a man in the face several times on a San Francisco airplane. Despite this incident, Tyson still made his way to his intended destination — Miami, Florida — for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. After the conference, video showed of the 55-year-old fighter smoking on stage at an after party with rap superstar Rick Ross and retired wrestler Rick Flair.
MIAMI, FL
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Video: Mike Tyson Appears To Attack Man On Plane

It appears Mike Tyson lost his cool while on a plane on Wednesday night, throwing multiple punches at a man sitting behind him. According to TMZ, this incident occurred as Tyson was slated to leave San Francisco for Miami. A video of this incident has already surfaced on social media.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SB Nation

Mike Tyson punched an airplane passenger, and things got weirder from there

You know that phrase “you have to be very brave or very stupid to ____”? If you fill the blank in with “pick a fight with Mike Tyson” you can remove the whole brave part, it’s just very stupid. On Thursday video of Tyson punching a passenger on an airplane went viral, and naturally this was never going to be a normal story.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Financial World

Mike Tyson threatened with a gun!

Mike Tyson, threatened by a man with a gun, who interrupted a comedy set in Hollywood: the video of the episode was released by TMZ. The owner of the club then asked the man, who was wearing a white t-shirt and a black leather jacket, to leave the club but he replied by saying: "I don't give a shit, I'm kidding.
PUBLIC SAFETY
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy