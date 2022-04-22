Red Bull pilots and skydive masters plan weekend plane swap

A Tui flight was forced to make an emergency landing last month after its tail clipped the runway on take-off.Flight TOM 2384 took off from Manchester Airport at 8.30am on 9 March, bound for Fuerteventura, but had to return to the airport 45 minutes later, reports Manchester Evening News.After the plane’s tail “contacted the runway surface”, the pilot set about “dumping fuel” at around 10,000 feet, flying around the Lake District before returning to Manchester Airport in “emergency mode”.The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, was able to land safely at the airport and customers waited seven hours before boarding a different...
