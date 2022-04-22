ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Red Bull pilots and skydive masters plan weekend plane swap

Titusville Herald
 2 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — A pair of pilots and skydiving masters who are cousins are planning a weekend stunt to swap planes in midair in hopes of setting a new aviation milestone. Red Bull Media...

www.titusvilleherald.com

simpleflying.com

Deadly Seat Swap: The Crash Of United Airlines Flight 2885

In sophisticated airliners that take months, if not years, to learn to fly, members of the flight crew inside the cockpit have dedicated roles and responsibilities. These roles allow for the maintenance of safe flight to be observed at all times. However, in a shocking incident in 1983, the crew operating a United Airlines cargo flight decided to switch roles. This bizarre decision cost the lives of the three crew members involved and the total loss of the aircraft they were tasked to fly.
