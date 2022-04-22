Oaklawn Handicap 2022 predictions, odds, cheat sheet, contenders: Surprising picks by horse racing insider

Trainer Tim Yakteen can win the biggest race of his career when he sends out two of the favorites in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs. Born in Germany, Yakteen has been in charge of his own stable since 2004, with his horses winning more than 250 races and $12.2 million. However, none of those wins approached the significance of the Kentucky Derby. This year, Yakteen has two strong 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders, Taiba and Messier, who were both previously trained by Bob Baffert. Taiba and Messier, who finished first and second, respectively, in the Santa Anita Derby, are both 6-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. They sit just behind Louisiana Derby winner Epicenter, the 5-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. With a talented 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO