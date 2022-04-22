ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Oaklawn Handicap 2022 predictions, odds, cheat sheet, contenders: Surprising picks by horse racing insider

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA $1 million purse will be on the line when eight of the country's most accomplished older horses leave the starting gate in the 2022 Oaklawn Handicap on Saturday at Oaklawn Park. The 2022 Oaklawn Handicap field is led by Fearless, a six-year-old son of Ghostzapper who has six wins, five...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, top predictions: Expert who called last year's Derby Day winner issues picks

Racing fans caught a glimpse of two 2022 Kentucky Derby horses on April 9, when Zandon hit the gas on the final turn and passed Smile Happy in the Blue Grass Stakes. Zandon is one of three horses that come into the 148th Run for the Roses at 6-1 in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, while Smile Happy checks in at 14-1. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 set for Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs, time is running out to decide whether either should be among your 2022 Kentucky Derby bets. Other favorites in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field include Epicenter (5-1), Taiba (6-1), Messier (6-1) and Mo Donegal (8-1). With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, betting strategy, cheat sheet: Expert who nailed prep races tells picks

Trainer Tim Yakteen can win the biggest race of his career when he sends out two of the favorites in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs. Born in Germany, Yakteen has been in charge of his own stable since 2004, with his horses winning more than 250 races and $12.2 million. However, none of those wins approached the significance of the Kentucky Derby. This year, Yakteen has two strong 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders, Taiba and Messier, who were both previously trained by Bob Baffert. Taiba and Messier, who finished first and second, respectively, in the Santa Anita Derby, are both 6-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. They sit just behind Louisiana Derby winner Epicenter, the 5-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. With a talented 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy