A great woman died suddenly just after Easter Sunday. Vicki Thorn was the founder of Project Rachel, a post-abortion healing ministry. "She was a voice for us when we were not able to speak yet," said Theresa Bonapartis, who had an abortion and now works with women who have done the same. "She heard us when others did not want to listen and definitely opened the door of healing in the Church." Project Rachel and other ministries like Bonapartis's Lumina are internationally active now, but that's because Thorn started the essential work.

RELIGION ・ 23 HOURS AGO