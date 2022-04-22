Des Moines Memorial Drive Preservation Association seeking Volunteers

The Des Moines Memorial Drive Preservation Association is seeking Volunteers to help on its Arts Committee:

Des Moines Memorial Drive was dedicated in 1921 as a living road of remembrance to Washington State fallen in World War I.

We seek to restore the Drive to a modern memorial following a plan adopted by Burien, SeaTac, Des Moines, Normandy Park and King County.

We are the lead agency working with Burien, SeaTac, Des Moines and the Port of Seattle to wrap signal boxes at intersections along Des Moines Memorial Drive with WWI themed art. To do this we are seeking volunteers for the DMMDPA Arts Committee. The goal is to have this committee read applications, interview and select artists for this project. We plan to have the committee complete artists selection by the end of June.

Then in August the committee will convene to select the artist’s renderings.

This is a non-paying volunteer opportunity. We strongly encourage women, people of color, LGBT individuals, people with disabilities, members of ethnic minorities, foreign-born residents and veterans to join our committee.

To volunteer, please email Rose Clark at [email protected].

“We look forward to working with you!”