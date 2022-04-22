ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

Des Moines Memorial Drive Preservation Association seeking Volunteers

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l3VFU_0fHNgRXR00

The Des Moines Memorial Drive Preservation Association is seeking Volunteers to help on its Arts Committee:

Des Moines Memorial Drive was dedicated in 1921 as a living road of remembrance to Washington State fallen in World War I.

We seek to restore the Drive to a modern memorial following a plan adopted by Burien, SeaTac, Des Moines, Normandy Park and King County.

We are the lead agency working with Burien, SeaTac, Des Moines and the Port of Seattle to wrap signal boxes at intersections along Des Moines Memorial Drive with WWI themed art. To do this we are seeking volunteers for the DMMDPA Arts Committee. The goal is to have this committee read applications, interview and select artists for this project. We plan to have the committee complete artists selection by the end of June.

Then in August the committee will convene to select the artist’s renderings.

This is a non-paying volunteer opportunity. We strongly encourage women, people of color, LGBT individuals, people with disabilities, members of ethnic minorities, foreign-born residents and veterans to join our committee.

To volunteer, please email Rose Clark at [email protected].

“We look forward to working with you!”

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

King County to use Redmond hotel as temporary housing for refugees

King County will soon be opening up more temporary housing for refugees. Executive Dow Constantine has announced plans to use the former Silver Cloud Inn in Redmond until it's ready to operate as a Health through Housing site in which it can offer services for the homeless. “There’s a workforce...
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seatac, WA
Local
Washington Society
City
Burien, WA
King County, WA
Society
Des Moines, WA
Government
City
Des Moines, WA
State
Washington State
Burien, WA
Society
Des Moines, WA
Society
Seattle, WA
Society
King County, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
City
Normandy Park, WA
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
Burien, WA
Government
KOMO News

Brand new tiny house village sits empty in Rainier Beach

A new tiny house village sits empty after the 'Low Income Housing Institute’ says they were denied funding. Brand new and ready to go, the South End Tiny House Village sits empty in Ranier Beach. It has many of the necessities someone needs to live like beds, bathrooms, and...
RAINIER, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspected teen street racing organizer arrested

An 18-year-old man suspected of organizing numerous illegal street racing events throughout King and Pierce counties has been arrested, Tacoma police said Friday. Police said the man was arrested at a home in Puyallup. A joint investigation between the Tacoma Police and Kent Police departments led to the identification of...
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#Wwi#The Dmmdpa Arts Committee#Lgbt
KCRG.com

Rally held in Des Moines in support of Ukraine

Book lovers came out to Coralville to support the Shelter House for the second day of their annual book sale. Together We Achieve overcomes false volunteer registrations to package food boxes. Updated: 5 hours ago. Together We Achieve held its monthly food box giveaway event today. The group said a...
CORALVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
KING 5

'We have a crisis on our hands': Land in Tacoma will be developed into mixed-income housing

TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County Council approved a deal on Tuesday to sell 2.9 acres of land along Pacific Avenue to the city of Tacoma. The land is meant to be used for residential development, but the sale comes with key requirement: at least two-thirds of the units developed will be set aside for those with a household income that doesn’t go above 80% of the area median income.
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
999
Followers
1K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy