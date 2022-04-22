ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

3 Ways Language Learning Has Made Me a Better Leader

By Michael Shangkuan
GreenwichTime
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe qualities of a good leader include honesty, dependability, effective communication, humility, perseverance and strategic thinking. Whether you’re the CEO of a global tech company or a first-time small business founder, these traits are crucial to be a successful leader in business. As a Chinese American born to parents from Taiwan,...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Want to Learn Better? Make Mistakes!

Many effective learning strategies, such as concept-mapping, discourage errors. New research shows intentionally making mistakes and correcting them can enhance learning. This is called the derring effect. Learners who have experienced the derring effect often remain unaware of its cognitive benefits and positive impact on test performance. Suppose you are...
EDUCATION
ZDNet

Get lifetime access to Babbel Language Learning for 60% off

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Two big reasons for the Great Resignation are that workers want higher pay and to continue working remotely. Travel has almost returned to normal, and with inexpensive training available even to novices for well-paid tech careers like programming and data analysis, many people are addressing those issues and starting to work abroad.
EDUCATION
Fast Company

7 factors that stop your best ideas and how to overcome them

What image comes to your mind when you think of the word “entrepreneur”? Many of us will visualize youthful, creative fanatics on a solo mission to change the world. It took me by surprise when, in one of my strategy workshops, I met a woman named Jean Feiwel. Jean was certainly an entrepreneur—she was responsible for launching a platform for aspiring self-published authors to refine and promote their manuscripts. She had many of the traits we associate with entrepreneurs—intrinsic motivation, innovative aspirations, and the ability to generate support for her ideas. The only difference: Jean works for a company.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language Learning#Tech Company#Chinese#American
hackernoon.com

How to Prepare For a Mock Interview — Daniel Habib

Sustainable investing has become popular among private equity firms. Mark Hauser of Hauser Private Equity shares his thoughts on the growth of sustainable investing. Sustainable investing is a means of investing in which an investor strongly considers environmental, social, and corporate governance factors before contributing money and resources to a particular company or venture. The goal is to use investment dollars to promote positive societal impact, corporate responsibility, and long-term financial return. The UN’s 17 SDGs were developed by global leaders and policymakers “to address global challenges such as poverty, gender equality, and climate change”
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inc.com

Impress Your Audience by Speaking Their Company's Language

Part of my preparation for delivering keynote speeches to international audiences is to learn a few words in their language. But even more important than knowing some phrases in the predominant language of a country is knowing the words people use to communicate within their organizations. For example, when I...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
hackernoon.com

How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Businesses

Though relatively new for many business owners, AI is slowly turning out to be a welcome innovation for businesses that want to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing business world. But, what is making artificial intelligence so important for businesses? Well, it is the ability to take data analysis to the next level. AI applications can analyze so much data about system functionality, production, customers, market and more accurately and in a fraction of the time that the human brain can. This helps identify loopholes and problems, and aids in finding solutions and decision-making. In addition, AI can be used to automate complex business processes, reducing work hours and allowing the human capital to be utilized in other business aspects such as innovation and creativity. Here are some of the ways AI is, and will continue to transform businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

The best apps for teachers and educators

Nearly everyone uses technology of some form in our everyday lives. Apps, in particular, have a multitude of uses, with many great ones focusing on education. Educational apps allow students to have access to invaluable resources and learning materials on laptops and mobile devices. One benefit of these types of apps is that they can keep students connected to the classroom even while they’re away from school.
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

A Quick Guide to Microlearning Apps

Microlearning is a type of eLearning software that works well with mobile learning and gamification. It utilizes the form of bite-sized material, which as a result, creates an engaging training experience. The combination of microlearning with behaviorism, constructivism, cognitivism and experientialism (psychological theories) impacts the way people comprehend fresh knowledge. Microlearning apps come in handy because they are accessible and convenient for most users, whether it is a pupil or an adult learner. Hence it is a great solution to consider for eLearning software.
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

How to Develop Interpersonal Skills for Collaborative Work

Interpersonal skills enable one person to interact with another and establish rapport. In other words, interpersonal skills are to connect and interact with others. Most people have specific interpersonal skills that enable them to get along with others. These skills are developed over the years through interaction with various people in the family, school, and professional life. Interpersonal skills are the ability to behave in a good way to other people. They are considered the ability to communicate with other people and work together. They are also known as social skills, which are not limited only to people; they are also important in communication, leadership, business, and other areas.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HackerNoon

Defining the Problem in Your Data Science Project Can Lead to Success

One of the biggest reasons for data science project failure is poor problem framework, which can be easily mitigated by early intervention. Every data science team needs to get better at defining the problem the right way. Failure rate of various data science initiatives is really high — often estimated approximately 70–80% As per my experience various reasons for the same can be attributed to. Not involving the right stakeholders in defining the. problem who speaks the language of both the data and business is super useful in this process.
SCIENCE
hackernoon.com

TMNT: Translation Memory and Neural Translation

Computer science has advanced far from 1950s. Machine translation systems have achieved ‘human parity’, reached translation quality comparable to human professionals. A machine would never be able to translate “przedawkowanie paracetamolu” (Polish) to American English. For these situations, a human is needs to edit the machine translation or a good Translation Memory should take care of the terminology replacement. Translation Memory (TM) is a database of translated texts curated by human translations.
SOFTWARE
BUCKSCO.Today

How to Make a Mid-Life Career Change

It’s usually thought by the time you reach your 40s, that you are already entrenched in whatever career will carry you into retirement. However, that’s certainly not the case for everyone, some of whom are looking to change careers. But that prospect can be daunting, almost feeling like going back to square one. This leads many to feel they are too old to think about such a move, but that is not necessarily true.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Nature.com

Punishment institutions selected and sustained through voting and learning

In virtually all human societies, the sustained provision of public goods is enforced through punishment. This can happen, for example, via a legal system (formal punishment institutions) or individual-level reciprocity (informal punishment institutions). However, targeting and enforcement of punishment is usually costly, leaving a permanent temptation for individuals to avoid the costs. Here, we show that costly punishment institutions can be adopted through voting and learning but suffer an existential threat if the decision-making process to implement the punishment institution is not aligned with the scale of the public good, creating unavoidable free-riding incentives. We design a model where individuals vote in favour of or against the institution, either with their feet or group vote, to govern public goods at different scales. Learning occurs through the accumulation of one's experiences and observations of other members in the population, but it may be limited due to memory and information constraints. We show-across scales of the decision-making process and public good-under which conditions punishment institutions are adopted and promote cooperation. Using a meta-study approach, we compare the model to existing experimental results, which largely confirm the key results of the model.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy