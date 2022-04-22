Secretary Benson names Midland resident to join Michigan's college student advisory task force

Midland resident Kate Ellison, who is studying at Central Michigan University, was named to the Michigan Department of State’s Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force with 24 other college students around the state on Friday, April 22, 2022. (Photo Provided LinkedIn)

LANSING - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Friday, April 22, the 25 students selected to serve on the Michigan Department of State’s Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force.

For the next year, Midland resident Kate Ellison will represent Central Michigan University when the task force convenes to determine and implement recommendations to improve voter education and engagement among young people on college and university campuses across Michigan.

“This is a critical time in our nation’s democracy, and it is vital that student voices are at the table,” Benson said. “The task force will play an important role empowering and engaging student voters across Michigan to ensure their voices are heard on Election Day and beyond. I look forward to their recommendations and supporting their work to improve voter education, engagement, and participation among young people.”

The students represent 18 community colleges, colleges and universities statewide and were chosen from among nearly 200 applicants to represent their institution of higher education.

Joining Ellison on the task force is Bay City resident Abbie Pinter, who is studying at CMU. The two representatives for Saginaw Valley State University include Nikolas Baker of Standish and Diva Patel of Kawkawlin.

Members will serve as civic engagement liaisons between the Secretary of State’s office and their respective campuses throughout 2022, utilizing their diverse perspectives and experiences to inform their peers of their voting rights, promote awareness of the newly redistricted electoral maps, and combat and dispel election misinformation on college campuses.

This the second iteration of the Michigan Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force.

The report written by the previous cohort is available at Michigan.gov/CSATF .