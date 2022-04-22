ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Village, CO

Celebrating Earth Day

By Lauren Kirn, Mountain Village
The Daily Planet
 2 days ago

In the 1970s, the United States passed a slew of acts in the interest of protecting clean water, clean air, endangered species and our forests in creating the Environmental Protection Agency and establishing the first Earth Day. A lot has changed from the first Earth Day on April 22,...

www.telluridenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

This Earth Day, cut through the corporate climate hype

With Earth Day around the corner, it’s that time of the year again when companies start doling out sustainability pledges like candy. Unfortunately, some of those promises can be misleading. So, The Verge spoke with sustainability experts for tips on how to tell whether or not a climate pledge is legit. They also shared advice on what companies should aspire to if they want to have a meaningful impact on climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Earth Day 2022: Celebrating the Planet Amidst Various Environmental Crisis

Earth Day is a worldwide celebration of our planet. It raises awareness about the environment and encourages conservation and long-term planning. Every year on April 22, around 1 billion people in over 190 countries take action to raise awareness of the climate problem and encourage behavioral change to safeguard the environment. The 50th anniversary of Earth Day will be observed in 2020.
ENVIRONMENT
Inc.com

For Earth Day Innovation, Businesses are Thinking About Circles

Earth Day 2022 is a good time to look at the ways businesses are stepping up to the challenge of climate change. Here are three big areas that are having a significant and growing impact on reducing harmful emissions and protecting the environment. 1. The Circular Economy Goes Mainstream. The...
ECONOMY
CBS News

Earth Day 2022: 60 Minutes revisits climate change reporting archive

This Earth Day, many around the world are beginning to shed their masks for spring, in the hopes of being able to celebrate a hopefully better, brighter and safer planet. To mark this Earth Day, 60 Minutes looked back at some of the climate change stories we have reported over the years. We begin in February 2006, and a report we called, "Global Warning!"
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain Village, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Government
Fast Company

Meet a climate scientist who just risked arrest to save the planet

On a typical day, Peter Kalmus goes to work at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles, where he studies biological systems and climate change. But last Wednesday, he instead went to JP Morgan Chase’s building in downtown L.A., along with three other scientists, and chained himself to the front doors in order to bring more attention to the current state of the climate crisis and JP Morgan Chase’s role as the bank providing the most funding to fossil fuel firms. He’s one of more than 1,200 scientists in 26 countries who demonstrated last week—and one of many who were arrested—after the IPCC released its latest report, which UN Secretary-General António Guterres described as saying that the world is on “a fast track to climate disaster.”
ADVOCACY
People

Prince Charles Says We Are 'Literally Poisoning Ourselves' in New Speech Urging Climate Action

Prince Charles is urging action to help protect the planet's oceans in a powerful new speech. The royal, who has been a passionate environmentalist since the '70s, gave a pre-recorded address at the Our Ocean Conference, hosted by the small island nation of Republic of Palau, on Wednesday. In his speech, he "prays" for action to help save the world's oceans and its wildlife.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Paul Hawken
CNET

Earth Day: 5 Things You Can Recycle and 5 Things You Can't

Earth Day was started in 1970 to make people aware of damages to the environment. Since then, large companies like Apple and Google have introduced plans to reduce or eliminate their carbon footprint, and some companies, like Lasso Loop, are developing home appliances that scan items and determine whether or not it can be recycled.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Earth Day Quiz: How much do you know about climate change?

People around the world will mark Earth Day on 22nd April - a chance to focus on the planet and threats to the natural world.From plastic pollution to biodiversity collapse, extreme weather events and still-rising emissions, there’s a dizzying array of subjects to keep up-to-date on. Since last Earth Day, climate scientists have released more urgent warnings that humanity is running out of time to meet net-zero targets and avert catastrophe.How well have you followed news coverage of the climate crisis in the last 365 days? Take our quiz below to find out.1. On Earth Day 2021, President Joe...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Twitter uses Earth Day to announce ban on climate denialism ads

Twitter chose Earth Day to announce it will ban advertisements that deny the scientific consensus on climate crisis. “We believe that climate denialism shouldn’t be monetized on Twitter, and that misrepresentative ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis,” the company declared on Friday. “We...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Compost#Solar Energy
NBC News

Earth Day: U.N. warns ‘now or never’ on climate change action

Climate scientist at Columbia University and Lamont Research Professor, Dr. Radley Horton, joins News NOW to discuss the U.N.’s latest climate study, which lays out the path to avoid the worst consequences of a climate disaster and to explain what positive steps can be taken to combat climate change. April 22, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
buddhaa belly

Daily Practices To Honor Earth Day!

Earth day is right around the corner and there are so many ways we can help to preserve our planet. Here I will be sharing five things we can do every day to help support our planet and keep it beautiful for the future ahead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Recycling
Black Enterprise

Meet Some of The Black Entrepreneurs Saving The Planet With Their Businesses

In honor of Earth Day, it’s worth noting some of the many Black entrepreneurs who have created businesses aimed at pouring back into the planet. Darrell Jobe developed a natural passion for preserving the planet following a number of shirt prison stints. Looking for a way to help the environment, Jobe created Vericool to help brands use environmentally safe product packaging.
ATLANTA, GA
Vogue

9 Environmentalists From Around The World Share Their Hopes This Earth Day

We know that every day should be Earth Day – but 22 April remains a date that sees people around the world rallying together for the environment. Given the stark warnings in the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel On Climate Change (IPCC), it’s more crucial than ever that urgent action is taken to protect our planet, as well as those who are already bearing the brunt of the most serious effects of the climate crisis globally.
ENVIRONMENT
Salon

"Ugly betrayal": Activists say Biden resuming oil, gas leases on public lands broke campaign promise

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Activists condemned Friday's announcement by the Biden administration that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management will resume oil and gas lease sales on public lands as yet another betrayal of President Joe Biden's promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and tackle the climate emergency.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy