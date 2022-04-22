ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander Skarsgård talks about ‘The Northman’

By Olivia De Bortoli
CW33 NewsFix
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexander Skarsgard and talked about his latest film, “The Northman.”. It is...

cw33.com

Digital Trends

Nicole Kidman: From To Die For to The Northman

Is Nicole Kidman the bravest actress of her generation? Arguably, yes. That might sound a bit hyperbolic, considering some of her contemporaries include mighty actresses like Viola Davis, Cate Blanchett, Laura Linney, and Olivia Colman. However, there’s something about Kidman that makes her unique among the best of the best. No actress can quite do what she does, including starring in costume pictures, superhero films, bizarre indie movies, highly stylized television dramas, and even an oddly beloved ad for AMC Theaters.
E! News

How Big Little Lies’ Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård's Relationship Affected Their New Movie

Watch: Reese Witherspoon & More "Big Little Lies" Ladies Spill on Season 2. We'd be telling a big little lie if we said this news didn't make us emotional. Big Little Lies co-stars Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård reunite in Robert Eggers' upcoming historical drama film, The Northman, and in an exclusive E! News interview, Skarsgård opened up about how his "close bond" with Kidman helped him.
theplaylist.net

Amber Heard Reportedly Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Aquaman 2’ Over “Chemistry” Concerns With Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. has had a string of bad luck, having to sever ties with actors such as Johnny Depp who was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen after domestic abuse allegations became too hard to ignore. Depp’s co-star Ezra Miller (“The Flash,” “Justice League”) is also reportedly getting the boot from the studio after a recent arrest in Hawaii, seeing the actor potentially removed from both the Potterverse and DCEU in the future.
Popculture

Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
epicstream.com

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Shares First Update on His Fast & Furious 10 Villainous Role

Last year's F9 surpassed all the expectations, proving that the beloved franchise can still dominate the box office, earning $721 million worldwide despite the global pandemic. F9 was a triumphant return to the Fast & Furious saga, and it appears that fans still continue to support the two-decades-long franchise. Unfortunately,...
People

Jeff Goldblum Says He, Sam Neill and Laura Dern 'Fell Back into Step' in Jurassic World Dominion

Almost 30 years have passed since Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum first set foot on Isla Nublar, but some things never change. "We totally fell back into step," Goldblum, 69, tells PEOPLE of his costars, whom he reunites with onscreen in the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion. They first all appeared together in 1993's Jurassic Park, the kickoff film to the dinosaur franchise.
Deadline

James Caan & ‘Deadpool’ Star Morena Baccarin Join Pierce Brosnan In Philip Noyce’s ‘Fast Charlie’, Filming Begins Next Week In New Orleans

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee James Caan (The Godfather) and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) will star alongside Pierce Brosnan in hitman thriller Fast Charlie, to be directed by Phillip Noyce (Salt). Filming is due to get underway in New Orleans next week. Former James Bond Brosnan will play Charlie Swift who has worked for his ageing mob boss Stan (Caan) for twenty years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend and has no plans to...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Urges Americans to ‘Go Get in Nature’ for Earth Day 2022

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner has an important message for his fans today: Get outside and enjoy some nature on Earth Day. That’s what Kevin Costner himself is doing, per the “Yellowstone” star’s latest Instagram post. He shared a gorgeous video on Instagram, showing his current location somewhere out in the American West or Southwest. In the video, we see beautiful snow-topped mountains, bald eagles flying, a coiled-up snake, cattle and fences on a ranch, and some stunning red rock.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Broderick Says Getting COVID-19 After Being “So Careful” Was “Really Disappointing”

Matthew Broderick says that he and Plaza Suite costar Sarah Jessica Parker had avoided contracting COVID-19 for so long — and despite other cases in his family — that he began to believe he “was one of these people who doesn’t get it.” The actor appeared on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle Show to talk about his experience starring opposite his wife, Parker, in the Broadway production. During the conversation, he opened up about missing several performances of the Neil Simon play after having to quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterBeanie Feldstein in 'Funny Girl': Theater ReviewTony Awards...
Popculture

Failed Samuel L. Jackson Film Lands in Netflix Top 10

Samuel L. Jackson is the box office king but even he has had films that haven't fared well with critics and audiences. Enter the 2007 drama thriller, Cleaner. The Renny Harlin-directed project stars Jackson as a crime scene cleaner who thinks he has become part of a cover-up. The film also stars Ed Harris, Keke Palmer, and Eva Mendes also star. It flopped at the box office, and critics weren't the most receptive. But Netflix viewers enjoy it. The movie is currently No. 4 in the streaming giant's Top 10 list in the U.S.
Page Six

Noah Cyrus rocks red sheer dress for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ performance

Noah Cyrus is red-hot. The younger sister of Miley Cyrus performed her new song, “I Burned LA Down,” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday. To take the stage, Cyrus wore a trippy sheer dress by Jean Paul Gaultier Couture featuring swirls of red and pink draped over a corset. The track is from the 22-year-old’s forthcoming debut album, “The Hardest Part,” which will be released July 15. If Cyrus’ sexy high-fashion look seems familiar, it’s because Rihanna wore a similar piece from the same collection while showing off her baby bump in the pages of Vogue’s May issue earlier this month. Cyrus seemed to have...
