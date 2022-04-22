Alexander Skarsgård talks about ‘The Northman’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee James Caan (The Godfather) and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) will star alongside Pierce Brosnan in hitman thriller Fast Charlie, to be directed by Phillip Noyce (Salt). Filming is due to get underway in New Orleans next week. Former James Bond Brosnan will play Charlie Swift who has worked for his ageing mob boss Stan (Caan) for twenty years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend and has no plans to...

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 24 DAYS AGO