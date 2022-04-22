The Better Business Bureau opens new workspace to help entrepreneurs thrive

Prominent LA Business law Firm, Structure Law Group, LLP, is excited to welcome Los Angeles business attorney, Austin M. Pegues, to their growing transactional team. LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Austin M. Pegues is a Los Angeles business attorney who counsels clients in a wide range of business matters. Mr. Pegues' practice includes venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, private securities offerings, business formations, intellectual property and commercial transactions. Mr. Pegues also handles transactional matters that include review and drafting of commercial contracts, operating agreements, non-disclosure agreements, and other employment and related agreements.
Comments / 0