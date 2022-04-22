ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

The Better Business Bureau opens new workspace to help entrepreneurs thrive

kusi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Better Business Bureau has opened a...

www.kusi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Managers trying to get workers back in the office were just dealt another blow

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. White-collar workers who want work-from-home jobs are in luck: 24% of professional jobs are now available as fully remote, the Ladders’ Q1 2022 Quarterly Remote Work Report, released last week, shows. That’s eight times as many as in the first quarter of 2020 (3%), and 2.4 times as many as the first quarter of 2021 (10%).
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Inc.com

Why the Best Startup Employees Are Leaving Their Jobs

Heads up. The most talented people at your company are looking for a better job somewhere else. And with all the job-hopping and Great Resigning going on over the past 12 months, it's fair to assume that it might even be you. Case in point: "Paul" is a startup leader...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Major retailers boost Black female entrepreneurship as employment gap lingers

The traditional workforce unemployment rate remains high among Black women. Ulta, Sephora and Target have created start-up incubators and diversity programs, providing mentorship, financial support and new business opportunities. "It was game-changing for me as a founder, and it was game-changing for my company," the winner of last year's Black...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workspace#Entrepreneurs#Kusi#Good Morning San Diego
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital CEOs want to build collaborative partnerships to get ahead

Health system CEOs are looking toward strategic partnerships with competitors and entrepreneurs to compete in the market going forward, according to a new study from UC Denver. The 2022 Health Systems’ Climate Study interviewed 133 U.S. health system CEOs who collectively represent systems that generate $263 billion in revenue annually....
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
travelnoire.com

7 Black-Owned Farmer's Markets Filling the Hunger Gap In Urban Communities

Across the US, many black and brown people are living in USDA-certified food deserts. These so-called ‘deserts’ indicate neighborhoods where residents live more than one mile from any grocery store. While liquor and convenience stores selling food items with little to no sustenance are abundant in these communities, most residents have difficulty finding even canned fruits and vegetables in these areas.
CHICAGO, IL
Benzinga

Humble & Fume Forms Joint Venture HC Solutions With Green Acre Capital Distribution, Johnson Brothers Invest $2M

Humble & Fume Inc. HUMBF HMBL has formed HC Solutions Holdings Inc., a joint venture with Green Acre Capital Distribution Corp., for the purpose of distribution of cannabis throughout the United States, initially focused on accelerating the company's expansion into cannabis distribution operations in California. Subsequent the formation of the JV, Green Acre completed a $2 million investment directly in the JV. Green Acre has funded its investment through an option agreement with Johnson Brothers, a leading wine, spirits and beer distributor in the United States.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Los Angeles Business Attorney, Austin M. Pegues, joins LA Business Law Firm, Structure Law Group, LLP

Prominent LA Business law Firm, Structure Law Group, LLP, is excited to welcome Los Angeles business attorney, Austin M. Pegues, to their growing transactional team. LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Austin M. Pegues is a Los Angeles business attorney who counsels clients in a wide range of business matters. Mr. Pegues' practice includes venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, private securities offerings, business formations, intellectual property and commercial transactions. Mr. Pegues also handles transactional matters that include review and drafting of commercial contracts, operating agreements, non-disclosure agreements, and other employment and related agreements.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Variable schedules harm workers and businesses

Variable work schedules—which employers increasingly use to maximize profits amid unpredictable market conditions—can actually undermine organizational performance, especially in crisis periods such as the pandemic, according to Cornell research. In a new study, doctoral student Hyesook Chung found that managers who rely on less stable variable work schedules...
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

6 Ways Business Analysts Contribute in Software Development

Business Analyst's role in software development outsourcing is still widely misunderstood. This post goes over the roles and responsibilities in detail. The role is specifically tailored to help tech companies survive and grow despite shifting market conditions and increasing consumer demands. BAs have a primary responsibility to solve problems and align resources. For example, in software outsourcing, a business analyst's job is to make sure that the end-user's needs and the company's goals are met. There is a huge chasm between providing solutions and meeting business objectives when creating new products.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy