The Better Business Bureau opens new workspace to help entrepreneurs thrive

White-collar workers who want work-from-home jobs are in luck: 24% of professional jobs are now available as fully remote, the Ladders' Q1 2022 Quarterly Remote Work Report, released last week, shows. That's eight times as many as in the first quarter of 2020 (3%), and 2.4 times as many as the first quarter of 2021 (10%).

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO