'Did not launch' until 2017: Makeup brand rebuts Amber Heard lawyer's claim

D uring the opening statements of Johnny Depp's defamation trial, Amber Heard's defense attorney Elaine Bredehoft displayed a makeup compact to the jury. "This is what Amber carried in her purse for the entire relationship with Johnny Depp ," she said.

Pop culture fans, captivated by the high-profile trial, immediately put on their sleuthing hats.

"This concealer was new in 2017! Their previous concealer was a completely different product container in January 2016! #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #amberheard," one user tweeted last week.

For context, Depp and Heard wed in 2015 and had dated prior.

This caught the attention of the makeup brand, Milani Cosmetics. In a video posted to TikTok on Thursday, the company confirmed that the compact debuted in 2017, long after Heard's and Depp's relationship began and after the divorce was filed.

The video was set to the song "I'm an International Super Spy," which is often used in videos in which users solve various mysteries.

The post shows footage of both Heard and her attorney, who is shown displaying the compact. Then, the team at Milani documents themselves locating the product in a magazine and further confirming its launch date on a computer.

"Take note," the company wrote on the video. "Alleged abuse was around 2014-2016."

"Got divorced 2016," Milani Cosmetics added.

The company told the Washington Examiner , "Milani Cosmetics can confirm that the palette in question — the Milani Cosmetics Conceal + Perfect All-in-One Correcting Kit — did not launch until December 2017."

"Our video was to verify the claim that our eagle-eyed and loyal fanbase made about the product named in the trial. Milani Cosmetics is not taking a formal stance on the trial, evidence or future outcome of the case."

Amber Heard's legal representation did not respond to requests for comment from the Washington Examiner .

The defamation trial between Heard and Depp concluded its second week on Thursday. Depp took the stand this week, and the jury saw and heard vulgar text messages, photographs, and recordings .