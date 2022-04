Kevin Durant is arguably the best player in the NBA. Unfortunately, he has not been able to show it in the playoffs so far as the Boston Celtics have put the clamps on him. The Celtics came into this series as one of the best defensive teams in the entire league, and they have certainly shown as much throughout the first two games of the series. Last night, Durant dropped 27 points, however, he shot 0-10 from the field in the second half, and it allowed the Celtics to come from behind and win the game.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO